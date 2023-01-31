Big tech needs online safety regulation, but not too much





There is no doubt that big tech companies can and should do more to protect their users from harmful content online.

With member numbers growing rapidly in the pandemic, the tech industry needs regulation to catch up and social media platforms to ensure a safer online environment for this large and often young user base. There is broad agreement that we need to take greater responsibility for

The original purpose of the Online Safety Bill was to do just that, as a legislative response to the three-year-old White Paper on Online Harm that is now facing a second reading in the Senate.

But concerns about the broad powers vested in the Secretary of Culture, and confusion about holding directors accountable for breaches of their duty of care and removing liability for legal but harmful content, have further delayed passage of the bill. increase.

Why is the law such a test for the UK’s biggest tech companies? Can we achieve our goal of keeping young people and vulnerable people safe online?

view from the mainland

Urgent calls from campaigners and tech industry insiders are partly because the UK is already well behind Europe on the issue.

In November, the EU passed the Digital Services Act (DSA). This requires social media platforms to exercise greater control over their content, demonstrate plans to remove illegal content, and publish details about their algorithms.

The act, which can fine companies up to 6% of their global turnover for violations, is a great example of the effective use of the law to combat illegal online content. When earnings are at stake, directors stand up and pay attention.

Big tech companies are already making big changes to their platforms ahead of the law, which will take effect this summer. Thierry Breton, his EU commissioner in charge of the bill, has warned Elon Musk that there is a lot of work ahead to ensure Twitter complies with the law.

Board liability pitfalls

But in the wake of last week’s Backbench riots, the latest version of the UK’s online safety bill goes one step further than fines for companies and places criminal liability on social media bosses who repeatedly fail to address violations. I am planning to

Of course, penalties must be impactful to change behavior. The success of this law will depend on its ability to protect young and vulnerable people.

However, it is possible to achieve this goal without resorting to individual punishment. Leadership positions at leading companies in the technology industry require hiring the most skilled and talented candidates.

With several tech companies cutting jobs in a big way, the last thing the sector needs is a proposal for criminal liability for its directors.

Not only would such a policy do little to solve the current problems, but it would also have a significant impact on innovation, investment, and the development of new products and services in the online space. criminal liability is unclear and raises a number of legal issues that further complicate the process.

big tech big test

That’s not to say that social media platform leaders should be exempt from liability entirely. The tech department’s reputation on this issue is currently not stellar, and these platforms have a responsibility to invest heavily in solutions.

Big Tech has been growing exponentially for over a decade, operating with few checks in optimal market conditions for growth. It is natural that regulation will have to catch up.

Now, in addition to working in line with government regulations and guidelines, the responsibility is to proactively remove harmful content and introduce self-regulatory standards that reflect the impact these platforms have on our daily lives. , at a social media company.

Russ Shaw CBE is the founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates and a regular columnist for UKTN.

