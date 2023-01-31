Google Fi customer data part of T-Mobile’s latest data breach





T-Mobile has had more data breaches in recent years than I can count or track. Tonight, Google Fi is sharing information about its access to data with its customers, thanks to a “primary network provider” who has noticed suspicious activity on their systems.

For those unfamiliar, Google Fi uses T-Mobile’s network for most of its connectivity. In this situation, the “primary network provider” is almost certainly T-Mobile, and the recent T-Mobile data breach is very likely related to Google Fi accounts.

According to an email that arrived in Google Fi customer inboxes tonight, Google told people that T-Mobile had notified them of “suspicious activity involving third-party systems containing limited amounts of Google Fi customer data.” I’m telling you. That customer data includes “when the account was activated, data about mobile service plans, SIM card serial number, active or inactive account status”. “Does not include names, dates of birth, email addresses, credit card information, social security or tax numbers, driver’s license or other forms of government ID, financial account information, passwords or PINs used with Google Fi or the content of SMS messages and calls.”

At this time, according to Google Fi, there is no action you should take, we are simply informing you of the situation. They also confirmed unauthorized access and revealed that they are working with T-Mobile to implement measures to protect all this data.

Here is the full text of the email:

Dear Google Fi Customer,

Google Fi’s primary network provider has informed us of suspicious activity involving third-party systems containing limited amounts of Google Fi customer data.

No action required at this time.

This system is used for Google Fi customer support purposes and contains limited data such as when your account was activated, data about your mobile service plan, SIM card serial number, and active or inactive account status. increase.

Name, date of birth, email address, credit card information, social security or tax number, driver’s license or other form of government ID, financial account information, passwords or PINs used with Google Fi, or SMS messages or calls The contents of.

Our incident response team will investigate, determine that unauthorized access has occurred, and work with your primary network provider to identify and implement measures to protect data on their third-party systems and determine if they are affected. I have notified everyone who may be. We did not have access to Google’s systems or systems overseen by Google.

For active Fi users, the Google Fi service continues to operate normally and was not disrupted by this issue.

What does this mean to me? Information accessed included phone numbers and limited technical information. This includes limited information about when the account was activated, SIM card serial number, account status (such as whether the plan is active or inactive), and mobile service plans and options (such as unlimited) offered by Google Fi services. contains detailed information. SMS or international roaming). More Information As always, beware of phishing attempts. For more best practices, see our advice on how to avoid phishing. Learn more about how to keep your Google Fi information safe. We were always here for our customers and were able to provide support. If you have any questions or need assistance, please review this Help Center article for contact information and refer to issue ID 267187948.

Sincerely,

Google Fi team

If you have any concerns, we encourage you to contact customer support.

