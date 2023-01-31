Singapore’s Nurasa Drives Innovation in Silver Diet and Alternative Proteins





Together with A*STARs Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) and Agrifood Innovation Center (AFIC), Nurasa launched the Food Tech Start-Up Challenge.

The first challenge is currently pitching from start-ups around the world in two areas: 1) alternative protein, functional food optimization and 2) creation of new product formats in the alternative protein or functional food space. We are recruiting.

Speaking to NutraIngredients-Asia, customer development manager Jolene Lum said there is a growing demand for alternative proteins and functional foods for specific consumer groups. Examples include her high-protein sports nutrition for athletes and products to support her active aging.

An aging population has been talked about in Singapore for a long time, and we are starting to see a growing demand for diets that promote active aging and cater to the aging population. “

Despite growing demand, Lum noted that the amount of innovations and foods that support active aging is limited.

The industry is focused on funding raised for companies that develop new kinds of technology, but how to optimize products for repeat purchases by consumers and the major challenges consumers are having We focus on identifying concerns.

One way to meet the nutritional needs of older people is by designing the Silver Diet.

A “silver diet” refers to foods that have been altered in taste, texture, nutrition and ease of preparation to better meet the specific needs of people aged 65 and over.

For example, it is a diet that considers the physiological changes associated with aging in the elderly, such as the occurrence of osteoporosis and decreased muscle mobility.

The goal is to address some of these common problems and optimize the quality of life of older people by providing meals they can enjoy, while at the same time thinking about ways to mitigate some of these health conditions. That’s it.”

Nurasa is a wholly owned company of Temasek.

sustainability

Through the challenge, Nurasa also hopes to promote sustainable food production. This means innovations that can create nutritious, value-added foods while reducing your carbon footprint.

If you can produce more nutrient density from less input, you will always get better results. This is why many companies claim they can reduce their carbon footprint and produce more nutrition. simultaneous.

This brings us back to conversations about sustainability and what we define as sustainable, Lam said.

Application deadline extension

The challenge deadline has been extended from January 27th to February 11th.

Selected finalists will be invited to proceed to the bench-scale manufacturing or product development stage and are expected to have the first prototypes ready for tasting at the final pitch and tasting day in June.

The final winner of the challenge will receive early access to cutting-edge technology and tools at the Nurasas Food Tech Innovation Center (FTIC), as well as other prizes and incentives.

There is also the opportunity to work closely with industry leaders to extend the development of innovative animal-free food products to the pre-commercial stage.

Construction work on the FTIC began in May last year. The 3,840-square-meter center will be ready for its grand opening in June.

Nurasa’s Food Tech Innovation Center (FTIC) is set to have its grand opening in June. FTIC

Before starting the challenge, Nurasa already had two startups in its portfolio. They are Next Gen Foods, a food tech company that specializes in plant-based products and is the creator of TiNDLE Chicken, and Growthwell Foods, a plant nutrition food tech company founded in 2019.

