January’s Biggest Retail Tech Brief — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





H&M

H&M has launched the H&M Loooptopia experience on Roblox.

As a result of a partnership with Metaverse studio Dubit, this allows players to experiment with materials and patterns to create their avatar’s next virtual clothing and wardrobe.

“People who buy and wear H&M clothing and accessories are spending more and more time in virtual and digital worlds,” said Head of Customer Activation & Marketing at H&M Americas. Linda Li said.

The H&M Loooptopia experience on Roblox now allows current and new customers to engage in new ways, wherever they want, both online and offline.

“Over the next few years, we will continue to explore the rapidly expanding expanse of virtual and augmented reality.”

walmart

Walmart reports that it is now working with vendors to operate 36 drone delivery hubs in seven US states.

This marks the completion of the retailer’s drone hub expansion plans announced last year.

Vik Gopalakrishnan, Vice President of Innovation & Automation, Walmart US, said:

We are encouraged by the positive response from our customers and look forward to making even more progress in 2023.

Amazon and Stripe

Stripe and Amazon have announced an expanded global partnership.

Under the new deal, Stripe will become Amazon’s strategic partner in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, and will drive the e-commerce giant’s total payouts across its businesses, including Prime, Audible, Kindle, Amazon Pay, and Buy. handles a significant portion of the with prime.

Stripe will also expand its use of AWS, the enterprise cloud infrastructure provider.

Amazon began working with FinTech in 2017 to accelerate its market expansion in Asia and Europe and support Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday purchases around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/1/31/starring-amazon-h-e-b-and-krispy-kreme-januarys-biggest-retail-technology-plays-at-a-glance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos