Entocycle Receives $5M Series A to Deploy Insect Farming Technology





Entocycle, a UK start-up providing technology and services to the insect farming industry, has secured $5 million in Series A funding from a pool of climate-forward institutional investors and athletes as angel investors .

why it matters

Although projections vary, a number of studies point to significant growth in the insect protein market. This is not surprising given the growing demand for sustainable protein for human consumption. One of the popular insects, the black soldier fly, has an industry forecast of $3.96 billion by 2023. increase.

New insect farms are born every year around the world, many of which are featured on AFN pages such as here and here. But the challenge of reconciling technological advances with real-world operations and economies, as seen in today’s vertical farming industry, has come a long way even for these most well-financed farms.

Entocycle is not a farm. Instead, it’s a technology company that aims to help insect farmers, especially black soldier flies, more efficiently by providing accurate counting, sorting, and automated equipment.

According to Entocycle, it is difficult for humans to manually manage billions of insects at various stages of their life cycle, but precision is key to a successful insect farm. For example, the exact number of animals affects the amount of feed used, which affects the economy. The amount of feed also influences quality standards and nutritional requirements of off-takers and buyers, which in turn affects the price a farm can charge.

“We’ve taken the best in class from food production and the best in class from traditional animal husbandry, which means we need to know exactly how many animals are in the system. Otherwise, we can’t produce high-quality products and we can’t mass produce them,” Entocycle founder and CEO Keiran Olivares Whitaker told AFN.

Who are your customers?

Entocycle’s customers consist primarily of two groups. One consists of insect farming companies and waste upcycling companies that want to be more efficient. Another group is new entrants to the industry, who have shown particular interest in Entcycle’s farm construction, design and project management services.

Entocycle products include the flagship Entosight Neo. It consists of hardware and software designed to perform functions such as weighing and counting larvae. The inaccuracy of the two processes is due to human error when done manually, according to the startup. If you do it right, you can specify the correct amount of feed. Insect mortality is reduced. Growth is boosted across the board.

The startup also offers a temperature-controlled frying room that it claims optimizes egg production.

“We know how many insects you have and how much you can feed them. Because if you overfeed, you’ll end up with a few very fat insects, which will essentially cost you a lot. It’s not the right product to offer to our customers,” says Whittaker.

Entocycle is currently preparing to commercialize and supply the product. Its focus markets include Europe, Eastern and Southern Africa. Japan, Singapore and South Korea would be Asian targets due to allegedly tighter regulations on food security and food waste use. Entocycle also looks to the Gulf region for its large agricultural projects and waste management priorities.

The startup also hopes to serve farmers working with other insect species at some point. At the moment, the focus is on the American black flies. This is due to its prevalence in the industry and the start-up understanding of insect biological processes.

“What we are good at is counting, sorting and automating the delivery of very small moving goods, so we see applying it to other sectors as the next step,” he said. Whitaker says.

what they say

“As hyperlocalism arrives and insects play an important role not only in global industry, but also in localized food security, we need to regenerate this planet by making food local again. That’s why we believe that providing our technology and services to help the planet and actually providing it is the fastest way to grow this industry,” Whitaker said. told AFN.

Yoann Berno, general partner at Climentum Capital, said: “We are proud to lead this round as there is no better insect breeding technology on the market. We developed it, but it would take years and millions of dollars to replicate it.”

