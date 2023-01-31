ChatGPT can’t make music, but Google’s new AI model can





A major barrier to entry into the music industry is production costs. Even when artists raise funds, it can be very difficult to find music producers and studios that meet their needs. But what if you could tell a computer to make the beats you envisioned? With Google’s MusicLM model, generating music from text could be a reality.

Last week, Google published an academic paper discussing the MusicLM generative AI model that generates music from user text prompts. This model can be made with as many details as given, from a 10 second audio clip to one of his songs. You can also create existing songs with different sounds.

AI has also sparked a R&D renaissance in the tech industry, says Meta’s chief AI scientist.

According to the paper, the AI ​​model’s prompts should include detailed commands, such as “memorable saxophone solo and a charming jazz song by a solo singer” or “Berlin 90s techno with bass and strong kicks.” I can. Click here to see all samples of the various prompts and functions.

Yesterday, Google published a paper on a new AI model called MusicLM. The model “sounds spacey and otherworldly, merging reggaeton and electronic dance music. It induces the experience of being lost in space.” pic.twitter.com/XPv0PEQbUh

Product Hunt (@ProductHunt) January 27, 2023

According to the paper, to create music, the system was trained on a dataset of 280,000 hours of unlabeled music, teaching MusicLM to generate long, consistent music at 25 kHz.

This is not Google’s or the industry’s first attempt at an AI song system. His OpenAI, the AI ​​research company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, has its own, yet-to-be-published version of his JukeBox. Riffusion, a neural network that uses sound images to generate music, is already available to the public.

But Google says its new system is better than anything that has been done before.

So when will this “best of all worlds” AI model be ready for use? The answer, unfortunately, is not immediately known.

In the paper, Google argues that these kinds of models exploit the creative content and inherent biases present in training that can influence an underrepresented culture in training, as well as fears of cultural appropriation. We are aware of the risks that may result in For all these reasons, Google says it has no plans to release the model at this time.

Also: ChatGPT is changing everything.But it still has its limits

More recently, we’ve seen AI models that pose the risks Google described. With the release of AI-generated art models such as Lensa’s AI Time Machine, artists are speaking out about their art being stolen by AI art models without credit or compensation.

At the same time, the sudden interest in AI tools such as ChatGPT has reportedly prompted Google to consider rolling out AI-based products more quickly.

