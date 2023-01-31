Former Google exec says he was sexually harassed by co-worker: lawsuit





A former Google executive accuses him of being fired for discrimination and retaliation. Ryan Olohan says Google failed to address his complaint about his colleague’s sexual advances. His colleague said Olohan’s complaint was a “fictional story” and full of “falsehoods.”

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

A former Google executive is suing the company in New York, saying colleagues repeatedly sexually harassed him and beat him while drunk.

Former Google Food, Beverage and Restaurants Managing Director Ryan Olohan filed a complaint against Google in November, alleging sexual harassment, sexism, racism and retaliation. The lawsuit cites Tiffany Miller, director of programmatic media at Google, as an accomplice.

A representative for Miller told Insider that the lawsuit is “a fictitious account of many untrue events concocted by a disgruntled ex-employee who was Miller’s senior at Google.”

The person added: “Ms. Miller has never made a ‘step forward’ against Mr. Olohan, which is easily substantiated by eyewitnesses. More disturbing is Mr. Olohan’s willingness to blame others for his dismissal. It’s blatant sexism and racism.”

“This employee has been terminated for good cause following a thorough investigation into numerous employee complaints,” a Google spokesperson told Insider of Olohan. “We firmly support the decisions made here and will vigorously defend ourselves against these allegations.”

Olohan, who lives in New Jersey, said in a complaint first reported by Bloomberg that Miller retaliated at his workplace after turning down Miller’s offer and reporting it to Google’s human resources department.

At a company dinner at Manhattan’s Fig & Olive restaurant in December 2019, Miller approached Olohan, rubbed his stomach, and said he had a “very nice body,” according to the complaint. .

The complaint also alleges that Miller, who is Asian, told Olohan, who is white and married to an Asian woman, that “her marriage lacked ‘spice'” and that “she said he liked Asian women.” Olohan said he felt “uncomfortable” and “immediately removed himself from the situation.”

Olohan reported the incident to Google’s human resources department the following week, but took no action, the complaint says. According to the complaint, Miller “began to retaliate” against Olohan, criticizing him against his colleagues and complaining to human resources about “microaggressions” by him.

According to the complaint, Miller was “openly hostile” to Olohan at an off-site workplace event in December 2021, saying he “drunk and reprimanded him at a table in front of a number of Google employees.” I’m here. It is written that Miller apologized the next day, saying he was “so drunk”.

“Google was aware that Miller continued to harass Olohan because he refused her sexual advances, but again took no action. ’” the complaint reads.

According to the complaint, at an event held at a karaoke bar last April, Miller “taunted Olohan, who arrived late to the event, and asked if he was at the gym again to work out his muscles.” I knew I preferred Asian women. “

Olohan’s employment with Google ended on August 5, according to the complaint. The complaint alleges that Google “discriminated Olohan and imposed adverse employment actions on him, including but not limited to termination.”

Olohan says it is seeking unspecified damages for past and future loss of income and claims for financial loss, including emotional distress.

Jan 30, 2023 2:45 PM ET: This article has been updated with comments from Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-executive-sexual-harassment-coworker-lawsuit-retaliation-discrimination-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos