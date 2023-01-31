The music AI created by Google is so powerful it fears its release





Google recently announced an all-new AI called MusicLM. This AI can generate songs from any text description.

Researchers at Google presented the system in a recent paper, along with examples of music the system generated. The company has yet to detail its plans for the release, fearing the repercussions.

AI is a hot topic these days, not just in the music industry, but beyond. Especially his ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Language models can generate text, code, and even music.

We’ve also seen the release of other song generators such as Riffusion, an AI that creates music through visualization, Dance Diffusion, AudioLM, a previous project from Google, and Jukebox from OpenAI.

Last year, Attack editor Eric Brnjes interviewed Diaa El All, founder of Soundful, a company further democratizing music. With the click of a few buttons, you can get the songs you need for your projects.

These systems certainly demonstrate the potential of AI in music production. However, none of them were able to create extremely complex and high-fidelity songs.

MusicLM, on the other hand, may be the first to do so.

MuiscLM audio example

To create a song with MusicLM, simply enter a text prompt and wait for the result. As we do not have access to the system for the time being, we will have to rely on the results obtained by our researchers for the time being.

When prompted for “a fusion of reggaeton and electronic dance music with an otherworldly, spacey sound,” MusicLM created:

This is “a soothing, soothing, meditative song with flute and guitar.”

MusicLM can also be given a series of text prompts that evolve the composition as described.

For example:

prompt:

Electronic songs played in video games (0:00-0:15) Meditation songs played by the river (0:15-0:30) Fire (0:30-0:45) Fireworks (0: 45-0:60) )

result:

first half:

Latter half

This technique seems to work very well for composing photos, but when used correctly, it can even create entire songs. This is a small sample of a 5 minute melodic techno track produced entirely by MusicLM.

This may not be Beatport’s number one, but the improvement over previous iterations of technology is pretty staggering.

MusicLM can also combine images and captions to generate songs. Here’s what I came up with for “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh.

The way MusicLM’s compositions evoke moods, capture the nuances of musicians’ performances, and create moderately complex melodies is impressive, but far from perfect. Very poor.

Google reluctant to release MusicLM

One of MusicLM’s main ethical concerns relates to copyright infringement. To train the system, Google provided MusicLM with a dataset of over 280,000 hours of music. Many of them are copyrighted. As a result, copyrighted material from training data may be included in the generated songs.

After conducting experiments, Google researchers found that about 1% of the music generated by MusicLM was cloned directly from songs in the training dataset. This, along with other ethical concerns, has caused Google to delay the release of MusicLM, at least in its current state.

This isn’t the first time AI and the dangers of piracy have been raised. In fact, there are several ongoing lawsuits against systems that generate text, code, art, and music. This includes an artist’s right to have their work used to train AI systems without their knowledge or consent.

