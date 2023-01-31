The foldable iPad becomes the Apple Watch Ultra of tablets





Apple rumors can fly in from left field, so keep your guard up in this game. Case in point: Rumors this week of a foldable iPad coming in 2024.

“Foldable iPad coming next year, Kuo says, ahead of foldable iPhone”

Finally, it may be time to ask the question we’ve been dreading for years: Did reporting Apple rumors drive Ming-Chi Kuo insane?

It has pissed off others before. (Some people go so far as to refer to themselves in the third person.) So it’s not unreasonable to ask.

Kuo tweeted:

…positive about the foldable iPad in 2024…

Surprisingly, the ensuing eclipse was not followed by “…a complete daydream when I was taking too many cold medicines.”

Now, like Macalope, when you channel A Tribe Called Quest and ask about this new iPad, “Can I get a kick?”, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” Because the device will have a “carbon fiber kickstand”.

But don’t literally kick it. It is expected that the warranty will be voided.

More

You can imagine what this looks like: an iPad folded roughly in the middle, say at an angle of 120 degrees, with a virtual keyboard resting on a flat surface. Welcome to Typing Frustration City. You are the population. Of course, the best keyboard is the one you have, they say. But really, the best keyboards are the very clicky mechanical keyboards that Macalope uses to write these columns. It is truly an empirical science. A full-size virtual keyboard might be better than a smaller virtual keyboard, but it’s totally possible. However, it does not replace the physical keyboard.

Ok, maybe a butterfly thing.

Rumors of a foldable iPhone have been around since before the first Galaxy Fold folded in two, but this is the first real light to appear in foldable iPad rumors, coming out of nowhere and heart-wrenching. body slam.

“iPad. Keyboard. Kickstand. iPad. Keyboard. Kickstand. Do you understand?”

As Dan Moren suggests, Apple devices are generally pretty fast. To differentiate them and drive upgrades, enterprises may need to use new form factors and new use cases. So an iPad that acts as a laptop out of the box and doesn’t require a heavy keyboard to be attached can be a real draw for many.

Or enough to make it a viable product.

Another place where Apple has differentiated its devices to find niche success is the Apple Watch Ultra. Trying to differentiate itself as a fashion statement, the Apple Watch Edition never really caught on. But the Ultra is differentiated by functionality, and ironically, it’s also a fashion statement for those who need it.

Apple is getting that message home with some clever product placements.

“The Apple Watch is now the ‘Official Wearable’ of the World Surf League and the first such endorsement.”

A surfer wears an Apple Watch Ultra. I’ve never surfed dangerous waves without the Ultra.

And now generations of wealthy kids expect to get an Ultra in their first hour of surfing lessons. Chachin.

Still, it’s a great showcase for the Apple Watch, a product that was heavily declared a “flop” when it first came out. As more apps make use of the action button, Apple will further build on these relationships, and soon everyone from skydivers to competitive macrame on his circuit will look naked without an action button. You can imagine what it would be like.

Especially those in the competitive naked macrame circuit.

Not that McCalope knows nothing about it.

