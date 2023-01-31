Fairy-like robots fly with the power of wind and light — ScienceDaily





The development of stimulus-responsive polymers has provided rich materials-related opportunities for the next generation of miniature, wirelessly controlled soft-body robots. Engineers have long known how to use these materials to create tiny robots that can walk, swim and jump. So far no one has been able to fly them.

Researchers from the Light Robotics Group at the University of Tampere are currently investigating ways to make smart materials fly. Academy researcher and group his leader Hao Zeng and postdoctoral fellow Jianfeng Yang came up with a new design for the project called FAIRY. They have developed a polymer assembly robot that flies on the wind and is controlled by light.

“This artificial seed, which is superior to natural seeds, is equipped with a soft actuator. The actuator is made of a photo-responsive liquid crystal elastomer, and visible light excitation induces the opening and closing of the bristles.” Hao Zeng explains.

Artificial fairies are ruled by light

The artificial fairies developed by Zeng and Yang have some biomimetic features. Due to its high porosity (0.95) and lightweight (1.2 mg) construction, it can be easily floated in the air by the wind. Long-distance wind-assisted driving is possible due to the stable generation of separated vortex rings.

“The fairies are powered and controlled by light sources such as laser beams and LEDs,” says Zeng.

This means that light can change the shape of small structures like dandelion seeds. Fairies can manually adapt to the direction and force of the wind by changing shape. Light beams can also be used to control the takeoff and landing behavior of polymer her assemblies.

Potential application opportunities in agriculture

The researchers will then focus on improving the material’s sensitivity to allow the device to operate in sunlight. In addition, we will expand the structure so that it can be loaded with microelectronic devices such as GPS and sensors, as well as biochemical compounds.

According to Zeng, there is the potential for even more important applications.

“Although it sounds sci-fi, the proof-of-concept experiments included in our research show that the robot we have developed provides an important step towards a suitable and realistic application for artificial pollination. I will,” he reveals.

In the future, millions of pollen-carrying artificial dandelion seeds could be freely disseminated by natural winds and steered by light toward certain areas of trees waiting to be pollinated.

“The loss of pollinators due to global warming poses a serious threat to biodiversity and food production, so this will have a major impact on global agriculture,” says Zeng.

Issue still unresolved

However, many issues need to be resolved. For example, how to precisely control the landing site, or how to recycle the device and make it biodegradable? These questions require close collaboration with materials scientists and those working on microrobotics. am.

The FAIRY project will start in September 2021 and will continue until August 2026. Funded by the Finnish Academy. This flying robot is being researched in collaboration with Dr. Wenqi Hu of the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (Germany) and Dr. Hang Zhang of Aalto University.

