How to set a dynamic profile picture on Instagram





If you want to set your profile apart from everyone else on Instagram, we recommend using the dynamic profile photo feature. The setting method is as follows.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps available today, with over 1.3 billion daily active users. With a platform this big, it makes sense that Instagram rolls out new features frequently to keep old users engaged and new users entertained.

If you’ve been using Instagram for a while and want a way to make your profile even more interesting, try out our newest dynamic profile photo feature. This allows you to switch between your standard profile picture and your Instagram avatar while using the app, making your profile more personalized.

Find out how to set a dynamic profile picture below and check out our FAQ section to learn how to set your own avatar.

What you need: Instagram account Instagram app on a supported phone or handset Instagram avatar Short version of Instagram[プロフィール]Go to tab.photograph

Step 1 Instagram[プロフィール]go to tab

Open the Instagram app on your device and from the bottom menu[プロフィール]Click a tab.

Step 2 Click and hold your profile picture

Click your profile picture and hold until a menu appears at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3 Swipe to the Avatar section

Swipe to the section on the right dedicated to avatars. To use the dynamic profile picture feature, you must first set your avatar.

step 4[プロフィール写真に追加]Click

[プロフィール写真に追加]button will appear, click it.

Step 5 Your avatar will appear on your profile picture

[プロフィール写真に追加]When you click the button, your avatar will appear in your profile picture and your original profile picture will be switched.

Troubleshooting Do I need an avatar to use the dynamic profile picture feature?

Yes, you need to set your avatar. This is very easy and can be done by clicking your profile picture.

