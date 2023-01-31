Why bother reviving the dodo?





This makes a lot of sense. Breakthroughs in all kinds of fields are needed to save entire species from extinction. Gene editing and sequencing, artificial wombs, and more. Lamm hopes that any technology Colossal develops will have potential applications and paying customers in the world of human health care. That’s the cornerstone of our technology strategy, he says.

The founders have some other ideas for potential revenue streams. One is how scientists can quickly analyze gene-edited cells to confirm that the editing works as expected. He’s also excited about some of the research the Colossals Embryology team is working on. We see this having large-scale applications throughout IVF, he says. But it’s unclear if the IVF company can be successfully spun out. Maybe just license those technologies and such.

The potential for new spinouts is clearly one of the reasons venture capitalists are on the verge of extinction. But the flow of money into biotechnology may be subtly reshaping how we think about conservation. Ronald Sandler, a professor of philosophy and director of the Institute of Ethics at Northeastern University in Boston, said the flow of resources into this area could change the kind of conservation work people engage in.

Sandler says there is a new set of potential tools here, a new set of possibilities and opportunities. What’s not clear is whether these new tools actually address why we were in the midst of a mass extinction, or a technological panacea for the problem that humans are consuming more of the world’s resources than they should. You run the risk of losing sight of what the real problem really needs to be solved, says Sandler.

In addition to these thorny philosophical questions, Colossal must also deal with the scientific challenge of reviving an extinct bird species. Birds present some unique challenges to avoiding extinction because the genetic information within bird embryos is much more difficult to access. Instead, Colossal plans to edit the cells that become egg or sperm cells and implant them into developing bird embryos. The bird then develops in an egg or sperm cell that contains the genetic recipe for the functional door that approaches it. It can be bred.

The dodo study is based on work by Beth Shapiro, Colossal’s chief paleogeneticist and professor at UC Santa Cruz. In 2022, Shapiro created the first complete dodo his genome. Shapiro says the dodo is a symbol of human extinction, whether good or bad. Reviving the dodo means tackling the Nicobar pigeon, the dodo’s closest living relative, which lives on the islands and coastlines of Southeast Asia.

But there are hopes that these projects will bring benefits far beyond a single species. Tom, founder of At One Ventures, a climate-focused venture capital fund and mega-investor Along the way, Chi says, we’ll unearth some compelling things about life in general and individual species. He points to a startup working on a vaccine for the deadly elephant endothelial-stimulating herpes virus (EEHV) as an example of how conservation can benefit from Colossals’ research, even if mammoths can’t be revived. is listed.

We are now living in the old conservation age, Chi says. And honestly, we haven’t won that game at all. Developing new tools like de-extinction could ultimately help conservation to address the scale of species loss currently occurring on Earth, he says. So we can be people who really care about the health of the planet and build a deep compassion not only for other people, but for others as well.

Maybe. But there is also the danger that de-extinction technology is just a modern twist on one of nature’s oldest problems. It doesn’t have to be. Gene sequencing is a powerful tool to help conservationists, and we need to understand more about the animal kingdom. It may be bits.

