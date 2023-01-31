What item would you grab if your house was about to be destroyed?





Digital devices rank high in surveys that need to be protected from disaster.

Getty

In college in the 70’s, I was asked in a small group psychology class, “If your house were on fire, what would you take with you?”

The reaction in my group was interesting. Most said they would get something meaningful like family photos and family heirlooms, but one answer came from a man who said he would take a pool table. built that billiard table, his only prized possession.

This proverbial question comes up in family discussions, coffee quarrels, psychologists and counselors. They often use this question to understand a person’s priorities.

I thought about this recently when I saw a modern survey asking the format of this question.

Secure Data Recovery officials recently conducted a survey, “If a fire, flood, or tornado threatens to destroy your home, which property do you retrieve first?”

According to the survey, “When asked what they would save if they were about to lose their home, 66% said either their phone (38%) or their computer (28%). In fact, Digital devices were mentioned significantly more than the second, and the closest item on the list was sentimental objects (18%). Yes, and even fewer mentioned other electronics (3%) and jewelry (2%). Art came last at just 1%.

When we talk about apps that people are frustrated with losing their personal data, Facebook comes first on our list. 77% named Facebook as the app they don’t want to lose data on, but only 45% ranked Instagram in second place. Music holds a special place in the minds of respondents, with Spotify (42%) listed as his third most important app. The most recent app on the list appeared at the bottom with just 15% of users choosing TikTok. “

Survey of the most important digital files and apps

Safe data recovery

Even ten years ago, family photos, heirlooms, etc. were still high on the list if anyone asked that question.

But over the last decade, what people can save has changed dramatically, changing to reflect the digital age. Unsurprisingly, smartphones are at the top of the list.

This is a key element that emphasizes that smartphones are central to our lives. It holds their digital history and represents much of what was meaningful to us in the past and is currently meaningful in digital form.

This shift in priorities from analog to digital also reflects that most of the civilized world has fully embraced digital technology and that it now sits at the center of our personal world.

The survey highlights that too many people neglect what they do on a daily basis. Backup of digital devices.

Some programs do this automatically. For example, iPhone photos are uploaded to Apple’s iCloud service as soon as you take them. With Apple, much of what I do is auto-backed up via iOS and additional service contracts.

Android has a similar feature, but it often needs to be actively enabled. The Windows world also has great backup features, but not all of them offer automatic backups.

Survey respondents also valued digital assets such as their own writing (44%), creative work (38%), professional work (31%) and school work (21%). doing.

Also, “Digital communication has also become the most valuable list. When it comes to digital products related to personal time, more than a third (36%) are most afraid of losing their saved collection of music, movies and books, and 19% say video game progress. I am most concerned about the loss of

Most Valuable Digital Ranking

Safe data recovery

In the 1970s college session I mentioned earlier, my answer was a historical family bible that meant a lot to my family. But my answer today is that besides my wife and dog, most of my digital life is on my smartphone, so I’ll probably get one too.

Clearly, much of our digital life is on our smartphones, and smartphones are small, compact, all-in-one devices that can store our past and our digital future.

