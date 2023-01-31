The new Giant Revolt X features a suspension fork and updated geometry





A new version of the Giant Revolt gravel bike has leaked on a number of cycling retailer websites.

Called the Giant Revolt X, the bike looks rebuilt for more aggressive terrain with the addition of a front gravel suspension fork.

A bike with suspension was spotted on an Australian cycling website before the listing was taken down, first reported by BikeRumour. Page revealed that the bike would feature his 40mm RockShox and Fox suspension forks and a wide SRAM 1x drivetrain.

It’s also posted on a Canadian cycling website, with a large stop graphic where a product picture would normally appear.

This bike may be listed on the retailer’s website, but it’s clearly embargoed.

The gravel bike still has flip-chip dropouts so you can change the wheelbase and fit a sturdier 52mm gravel bike tire.

The bike has yet to be seen in other markets, but we can assume it will be released elsewhere this year.

What We Know About Giant Revolt X

The Revolt Advanced Pro 0 features an X01 Eagle AXS rear derailleur and twinned SRAMs Force eTap AXS for durability.

According to the bike descriptions on BicycleSuperstore.com.au and BikeAddiction.com.au, the Revolt Xs frame has been beefed up to accommodate 40mm of fork travel.

The new geometry is set to increase the bike’s ability on tougher trails and improve descending characteristics.

The bottom bracket drop has been significantly reduced from 80mm to 68mm when compared to its rigid frame counterpart. This allows for front fork articulation.

The head tube angle remains similar to the rigid-framed Giant Revolt at 71.5 degrees on the midsize frame.

Unlike the rigid-fork Giant Revolt Advanced Pro, which only ranges from S to L, the bike appears to be available in sizes from XS to XL.

The front derailleur mount has been removed and may be off the 2x drivetrain on Giants’ gravel bikes. So far the bike has only been spotted with his SRAM 1x wide drivetrain.

This leaked version of the Giant Revolt has the brand’s adaptable seat tube color. This gives you the option to use the brand’s D-fuse compliant seatpost or his 30.9mm wide seatpost.

The Revolt X seems to come standard with a dropper post. This allows you to manipulate your weight to handle tougher terrain.

Giant Revolt X specs and prices

The two bikes have only leaked in Australia, so we don’t know if specs and pricing will be the same in other regions.

Specs and price of Giant Revolt X Advanced Pro 0

The Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0 features Airglow and Black Currant paint finishes.

The Revolt X Advanced Pro 0 appears to be the top spec model of the Revolt X. It features a Fox 32 Float AX Elite fork and a SRAMs Force eTap AXS wireless groupset with a mountain bike-derived X01 Eagle AXS derailleur.

The Giants Carbon CXR 1 Wheelset is fitted with Maxxis Rambler rubber. The bike also features a Giant Contact Switch dropper post and Contact SL XR D-Fuse handlebars.

Fork: Fox 32 Float AX Elite, 40mm Travel Drivetrain: SRAM Force eTap AXS, SRAM X01 Eagle AXS Derailleur Brakes: SRAM Force eTap AXS Wheels: Giant CXR 1 Carbon Disc Tires: Maxxis Rambler Price: AU$8,999 Giant Revolt X Advanced Pro 2

The Giant Revolt X Advanced Pro 2 features a Misty Green paint finish.

The Revolt X Advanced Pro 2 is a more affordable build that shares the same frame as the Revolt X Advanced Pro 0.

The bike features a RockShox Rudy XPLR and SRAMs Rival 1 12 speed mechanical groupset. It uses the same wheelset and tires as the higher-end model and has the same dropper post and handlebars.

Forks: RockShox Rudy XPLR, 40mm travel Drivetrain: SRAM Rival 1 Brakes: SRAM Rival 1 Wheels: Giant CXR 1 Carbon Disc Tires: Maxxis Rambler Price: AU$6,199

