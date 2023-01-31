Horizon3.ai Releases POC Exploit for VMware Vulnerability





Penetration testing vendor Horizon3.ai has published technical details and proof-of-concept exploits for three recently discovered VMware vulnerabilities that allow remote code execution.

On January 24th, VMware disclosed four vulnerabilities affecting VMware’s log collection and analysis software, vRealize Log Insight. These include the directory traversal vulnerability CVE-2022-31706, which has a critical CVSSv3 base score of 9.8. Broken Access Control Vulnerability CVE-2022-31704, also a critical CVSSv3 base score of 9.8. Information Disclosure Flaw CVE-2022-31711, Moderate CVSSv3 Base Score 5.3. Deserialization flaw CVE-2022-31710, CVSSv3 base score is 7.5.

A vulnerability update is available in the form of version 8.10.2 of VMware vRealize Log Insight. VMware has also published a workaround as an alternative for affected customers. According to the advisory, all four flaws were reported by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative.

VMware has stated in its advisory that CVE-2022-31706 and CVE-2022-31704 are capable of remote code execution. However, on Tuesday, Horizon3.ai published technical details and proof-of-concept exploits for CVE-2022-31706, CVE-2022-31704, and CVE-2022-31711. These can be chained to execute code remotely. The company had previously published a blog post containing the compromised indicators and technical details of his POC exploit.

James Horseman, the developer of the Horizon3.ai exploit, wrote in a blog post on Friday that the chain is “easily exploitable,” but attackers would need infrastructure to distribute the malware. increase.

“Furthermore, since the product is unlikely to be exposed to the Internet, it is likely that the attacker has already established a foothold elsewhere on the network,” wrote Horseman. “This vulnerability allows remote code execution as root, essentially giving an attacker complete control of the system. If a user determines that they have been compromised, the damage done by the attacker can Further investigation is required to determine

Horseman urged customers to update their instances or apply workarounds, and while some customers likely have already updated, “I expect there are many people who haven’t patched them yet. I do,” he added. He also said vRealize Log Insight is typically used in internal networks, so Shodan’s search revealed only 45 instances publicly exposed on the internet.

In an email to TechTarget Editorial, Horseman explained why Horizon3.ai decided to release the POC exploit shortly after VMware’s disclosure.

“There are many factors that determine the release timeline,” he said. “The attack complexity of this exploit is so low that releasing his POC to the community is more valuable than not. The POC allows defenders to tune their tools to detect and detect this exploit. can be prevented.”

VMware updated its advisory on Tuesday, stating, “We have confirmed that exploit code for CVE-2022-31706, CVE-2022-31704, and CVE-2022-31710 has been made public.”

Alexander Culafi is a Boston-based writer, journalist, and podcaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchsecurity/news/365529992/Horizon3ai-releases-POC-exploit-for-VMware-vulnerabilities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos