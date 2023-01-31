2024 Mercedes GLE receives tweaked look and new hybrid options





The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is updated with a fresh look and a 48-volt hybrid system. A new plug-in hybrid GLE400e also joins the line-up. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE class will see similar changes, including updated styling and newly available features.

For 2024, the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and AMG GLE lineups are gearing up for a mid-cycle refresh with a major powertrain revision and new hybrid members of the family. Mercedes will also update the interior and exterior styling, as well as add new standard features and options for the AMG tuning version.

The entire line-up is now electrified, with most models featuring a 48-volt hybrid system and an integrated starter generator. Power remains unchanged, with the V-8 AMG GLE63 S topping out at 603 hp and the lowest power coming from his 4-cylinder, his GLE350 at 255 hp.

The standard GLE class adds the GLE400e 4Matic plug-in hybrid. It incorporates a 134 hp electric motor that produces 381 horses in combination with a standard turbo 4 gas engine. The all-wheel drive GLE400e has an 11.0 kW on-board charger as standard and a 60.0 kW fast charger as an option.

The new model has minimal visual changes. While both the headlights and taillights were restyled, chrome inserts were added in several places on the front in an attempt to give it more road presence.

According to Mercedes, the AMG GLE53’s front fascia has been redesigned with sharper side air intakes in a jet wing design. Instead of the standard Benz logo that normally adorns the bonnet, an AMG badge is displayed. Paint options have been expanded to include Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufacture Alpine Gray, and new upholstery options have also been added to the AMG range.

The AMG variant also receives updated standard features. The AMG Performance exhaust system, MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation, memory package, parking assistance package, heated and ventilated front seats and the AMG Performance steering wheel are all new as standard for 2024.

Looking to rely on the GLE’s offroad capabilities, the GLE580 is getting a new offroad package. This kit includes protection for the SUV’s underbelly and adds 1.2 inches of ground clearance to the standard model. A new ‘Off-Road’ mode has been added to the interface, allowing access to a virtual view underneath the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and steering position.

New trailer technology has also been added, allowing drivers to enter trailer dimensions and save them in the system. New Trailer His assistant adjusts the steering angle and speed to allow the driver to reverse up to 90 degrees with the trailer attached.

Mercedes has yet to announce pricing, but we expect those details to emerge before the 2024 version of the Benz-branded GLE-class and its AMG-ready models hit dealers in 2023.

