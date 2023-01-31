Samsung Unpacked 2023: Galaxy S23 expected launch start time and live stream info





Samsung is poised to unveil its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at its upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. We are unveiling our next generation non-foldable flagship smartphone based on Gen 2 SoC.

Here’s what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live on Samsung’s official website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube starting at 11:30 PM on February 1st. During the presentation, the company will unveil his Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.In addition to that, the brand may also introduce next-generation Galaxy notebooks with updated designs and improved performance.

What to expect from the Galaxy S23 series

In terms of looks, the Galaxy S23 series may not be all that different from the Galaxy S22 series, especially the Ultra models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a similar curved design and massive camera array on the back with a 200MP primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens and dual 10MP telephoto lenses that support up to 100x hybrid zoom.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have triple cameras. Compared to the Galaxy S22 and S22+, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the predecessor has individual camera bumps that make it look unique.

All three variants of the Galaxy S23 are based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to offer at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the display department, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will feature FHD+ screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a QHD+ resolution display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. As Corning recently confirmed, the Galaxy S23 series also features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for improved scratch resistance.

The Galaxy S23 line will be powered by Android 13 OS with a custom OneUI 5.1 skin on top, and these phones are expected to receive at least three major Android OS upgrades. The latest leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 series will receive at least Rs 7,000 price hike for the base model compared to the Galaxy S22 series.

