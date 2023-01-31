San Francisco’s China Live goes international in a flamboyant new location at Paris’ Louvre Museum





It’s no surprise that the destination Chinatown Food Emporium China Live is expanding. The ambitious multi-level restaurant, bar and retail market concept is proving to be a popular San Francisco destination with casual and upscale dining options, but restaurateur George Chen , landed his second location at one of the most unique places in the world, the Louvre in Paris.

Chen told the San Francisco Chronicle that a new concept, Asia Live, has taken over the Printemps department store in the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground mall, and is located right next to the inverted glass pyramid. Cuisine, and plans to expand to other cuisines, with dim sum stations, cafes, banquet halls, open kitchens with food stalls, speakeasy bars, lounges and fine dining. In a huge space of 35,000 square feet. Chen hopes to open by spring 2024. This is perfect timing considering Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics that year.

More layoffs in alternative meat world

New layoffs may be underway at Redwood City-based Impossible Foods Inc. Bloomberg reports that the company has cut more than 100 employees from its current total of 700 employees by about 20%. The company said it plans to cut back, an unnamed employee said. The news outlet says it adds to the previous 6% layoff round that took place in October.

San Francisco pizzeria cashier fires for failing to serve police

The San Francisco Standard is following up on the drama that unfolded when the San Francisco Police Association posted on Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 29, about a pizzeria employee who allegedly refused to serve police officers. . The recently hired cashier was laid off.

Yoshis Jazz Club owner embroiled in lawsuit for alleged embezzlement and fraud

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Yoshi Jazz Club, has filed a lawsuit against her business partner and ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging the group tried to gain control of the business through embezzlement and fraud. Akiba said Kajimura, who worked as a bookkeeper for the business, had access to the company’s bank accounts and the personal accounts of Hugh Hiro Hori, co-founder of Akiva and the late Yoshi. , claiming that they did not divide the payments evenly and paid more than Akiva and Hori. Between 2017 and 2020 he made $585,155. A third-party review of Horis’ bank statements uncovered unusual transactions, leading to the alleged discovery and fraudulent activity. said no.

Kilowatt is back, bb

Dive Kilowatt in the Mission District is still going strong after closing in 2022. A group of former Bottom of the Hill and Sea Parkside bartenders have taken over, and with the new live music permit, they plan to bring live shows to the bar. A huge return set at the end of February. For photos of the newly opened Kilowatt, visit SFist.

Tablehopper newsletter updated

Long-time readers of local food newsletter Tablehopper received news on Monday, January 30, that the newsletter is relaunching with a new look, new columns, and weekly running dates, run by Marcia Gagliardi for 17 years. Tablehopper adds a new cultural section called Gadabout, highlighting gallery shows, events, shops, and newsletters also kicks off a new era of paid subscription tiers. Current subscribers can see her updated website and newsletter on Tuesday, January 31st, and she’ll be free for three weeks until the paywall goes up on her February 21st.

