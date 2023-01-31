Microsoft Studios Behind Halo Franchise Is Just Starting From Scratch





(Bloomberg) — Microsoft Corp. has said it will continue to make new games in the popular Halo franchise at its 343 Industries studio, despite rumors to the contrary. But after a leadership overhaul, massive layoffs, and many big changes, the outfit is all starting from scratch. Redmond, Washington-based 343 Industries released its latest game Halo Infinite in December 2021 to widespread critical acclaim. It was seen as a redemption story for a title that suffered from multiple delays, never-ending development problems, and a merry-go-round of creative leads. At the same time, 343 seemed to be losing staff week by week, with a major leadership turnover last fall. and some employees are preparing for the reorganization.

In mid-January, the ax fell when Microsoft announced mass layoffs, hitting 343 Industries hard. Microsoft declined to provide specific numbers, but at least 95 of his people at the company have lost their jobs, according to a spreadsheet of affected employees reviewed by Bloomberg. The list names dozens of veterans, including top his directors and contractors, and the studio relies heavily on the list. The temporary workers, who asked to remain anonymous because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, were warned just days before their contracts ended, according to people familiar with the process.

The cuts sparked rumors that 343 would outsource development of the Halo series to another game company. Microsoft’s head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, said in an interview that 343 will continue as Halo’s internal developer and as Halo’s home base. Internally, Booty ensures that he remains accountable to his 343 staff, even when working with outside partners and outsourcing companies. But with studios hollowed out and the way games are developed drastically changed, questions remain about the fate of the Halo franchise.

Chief among these is the shift to new game engines, the set of tools and technologies used to create video games. The studio’s own engine, popularly known as Slipspace, has been one of the biggest points of contention in the last two decades. Primarily based on his old code from the 1990s and early 2000s, it was buggy and hard to use, and was a headache for some of Halo Infinite’s developers, said a source familiar with the development. increase. , both of which were popular in previous Halo games and have yet to be released due to some of the engine-related issues, they said.

At several points over the last decade, management discussed at 343 the switch to Epic Games Inc.’s popular Unreal Engine. But it wasn’t until the end of last year that the company finally decided to pivot to Unreal, with former studio head Bonnie Ross and Engine his leader David Berger retiring and Pierre Hinze taking over. bottom. The switch will begin with a new game codenamed Tatanka, according to people familiar with the plans. The project, which 343 is developing in collaboration with Austin, Texas-based game studio CertainAffinity, started out as a battle royale, but people said it could develop in a different direction. Future games in the series are also looking to use the Unreal Engine, which could make development easier, but internal skeptics fear the switch will negatively impact Halogames’ play feel. A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment on engine issues or plans to move to Unreal.

Since Halo Infinite was released, fans assumed 343 was working on new content for the story, in addition to a new multiplayer mode. But that wasn’t the case, according to people familiar with the situation. Rather than prototyping in Unreal Engine and working on new missions for HaloInfinite, developers were pitching ideas for new Halogames. Not working. A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment. In the eyes of some observers and his 343 former employees, restructuring seemed to be taking a long time. The studio, which he founded in 2007 to inherit Halo after Microsoft parted ways with original developer Bungie, has suffered a number of challenges, including the release of several polarizing games. I was. Patrick Wren, former designer of 343, said on his Twitter that the job cuts and the state of the Halo franchise as a whole were the result of incompetent leadership at the top during development of Halo Infinites, who worked hard to make Halo the best it could be. He said it was the result of great stress on working people. .

Microsoft once promised Halo Infinite would be the start of Halo’s next decade, but recent moves point to a more short-term vision. In an email to staff after the layoffs, Hintze said 343’s current plans will support a strong live service for Halo Infinite and its Forge level creators, greenlighting a new tech stack for his Halogames in the future. It is written that it is to do.

