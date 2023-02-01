The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is laughing and having fun on the sand





“Aired Down a Porsche 911” has not appeared on any of the bingo cards we’ve held so far, but here we have the tires of the 911 Dakar before starting play in a giant dune formation in Morocco called the Erg Chebbi. deflating the air. Usually you have to rent a Toyota Land Cruiser his Prado or take advantage of the local camel his caravan supply store. So far we’ve traversed the hardpan of the desert, gaping like a tourist in a bizarre, winding single-humped dromedary, while sifting through a constant drooping curtain of suffocating dust. I tried to avoid rocks hidden behind and well-meaning cairns.

Earlier, while cruising through the dusty town that seemed to be the inspiration for Star Wars Tatooine, the kids would occasionally wave as we drove past in our shiny landspeeders. , at the last checkpoint before the desert, the local police stopped our 3-car convoy. ..his his Instagram handle. (On the way home the next day, he had to perform a launch control initiation…)

The Elga Dead Ringer in Southern California’s Glamis Dunes (who played the role of Tatooine, come to think of it) turned out to be a literal 911 Dakar sandbox. This makes sense because the 911 Dakar is basically his $250,000 dune buggy based on the mighty Carrera 4 GTS, not the Volkswagen Beetle.

Like the OG dune buggy, the Dakar uses a rear-mounted engine, a pan-flat floor, and a wide rear tire that is proportional to the 911’s inherent rear-biased weight distribution and provides convenient buoyancy in the sand. I have it. Thanks to weight saving measures, its curb weight is only 20 pounds heavier than the Carrera 4 GTS. So even though it weighs around 3550 pounds, it feels far less impressive in the sand than your average SUV, and less than the base Porsche Macan. About 600 lbs.

From there, this Porsche is a big step forward in the dune buggy format thanks to a 473-horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine from GTS. Even more significant is his peak torque, which ranges from 2300 rpm to 5000 rpm on this engine at 420 lb-ft. In the middle of it, whenever I catch a glimpse of an octopus, usually shouting, “I can’t believe you’re doing this on a 911!” The engine was constantly grinding it out between 3000 and 4000 rpm.

Another discordant element in all this is the interior. Never miss an opportunity to remind yourself that you’re still in your 911, despite the classy Dakar touches and trim choices. As you see through the sand, there is so much constant movement that the hash mark in the top center looks laughably pointless. Pro Tip: Opt for the (free) heated leather GT sports steering wheel instead, ditch the hardshell buckets and opt for the 18-way power adjustable heated sports seats (another free option).

The Carrera 4 GTS also offers an all-wheel drive system with Porsche Traction Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. In addition to these, Dakar has added his GTS options such as rear-wheel steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system with active anti-roll bars, all of which, in addition to the software-optimized Caravan Road, make rallying and off-roading easier. load is added. Some real teeth in driving mode.

As the name suggests, the Rallye shifts torque bias backwards and sets up an active anti-roll bar and rear steering system to promote controllable rally-style oversteer on loose gravel roads. But since these are adaptive systems, they can pull things together when the pendulum swings too far. In off-road mode, torque distribution between front and rear is more even, and the anti-roll bar can be loosened to lock the rear he differential to maintain forward movement over rough terrain. The baseline torque split for both modes is more of a guideline than an actual rule. This is because the system has a bandwidth that shunts torque from 88% front to 100% rear depending on where the traction is.

Dakar, on the other hand, has one final trump card. Along with the increased static ride height is an additional 1.2 inches of suspension lift. Automatically deployed in off-road mode and manually selected in other modes, the system pulls the Dakar’s belly up from the standard healthy clearance of 6.3 inches (1.8 inches more than the GTS) to a maximum clearance of 7.5 inches. . The 911’s short 96.5-inch wheelbase translates into a respectable 19.0-degree breakover angle that sits firmly in crossover SUV territory. I found this useful on dunes where high centering was never an issue.

But don’t kid yourself. Even with changing the profile of the front and rear overhangs, his 16.1-degree approach angle and his 18.2-degree departure angle in the Dakar are too shallow for really rocky trails. If in doubt, have a passenger participate as a spotter. A standard surround view camera can only reveal so much. However, driveways in LA are easy. You don’t even have to use the lift to clear them.

The lift system features coil springs on top of an upgraded version of the hydraulic front end lift optioned on other 911s. A similar lift mechanism was mounted at the rear, and engineers added an accumulator and a more robust pump to allow the system to remain in a raised attitude indefinitely, as long as the speed did not exceed 105 miles per hour. bottom. To further optimize the suspension for working on rough terrain, the PASM’s front struts and rear damper bodies are longer and equipped for more travel. The correspondingly longer springs are about 50% softer than the roadgoing ones.

This isn’t a problem without the right tires, and Dakar’s bespoke Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus Knobs do the job. At 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear, the Dakar’s wheels are an inch smaller than those of the GTS. The 245/45ZR-19 front and 295/40ZR-20 rear tires are also about an inch taller from top to bottom. An enlarged air volume inside allows for lower standard pressures, helping the Dakar to cope better with rough surfaces. Inflating to 17 psi on sand, like we did, gives you buoyancy and traction without digging.

On pavement, the Scorpion A/T tires aren’t overly noisy, have good directional stability and positive steering response. In fact, Porsche engineers were so pleased with its performance that they backed out of the original plan to offer it as an option and made it standard instead. Summer tires are an optional tire here. A buyer who spends nearly $225,000 on a car within his $1800 range of GT3 RS is probably doing so because of Dakar’s unique features.

specification

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Vehicle type: Rear-engine, All-wheel drive, 2-seater, 2-door coupe

Price base: $223,450

Engine Twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 24-valve flat 6, aluminum block and head, direct fuel injection

Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch AT

Dimensions Wheelbase: 96.5 inches Length: 178.6 inches Width: 73.4 inches Height: 52.7 inches

Performance (C/D EST) 60 mph: 3.0 seconds 100 mph: 7.6 seconds 1/4-Mile: 11.4 seconds Top speed: 149 mph

EPA FUEL ECONOMY (C/D EST) Combined/City/Highway: 18/16/20 mpg

