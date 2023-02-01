Kathy Wood’s innovation ETF hits record month as beaten tech stocks bounce back





Kathy Wood posted her best month yet as her thrashed innovation darling made a big comeback in the new year. Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) rose 3.7% on Tuesday and returned 27.8% in January. The fund posted its best month since its inception in 2014. Leading the rise in 2023 were last year’s biggest laggards, including Coinbase, which surged about 65% year-to-date. Shopify, Tesla, Exact Sciences, Roku, and Nvidia are all up 30% or more this year. As interest rates rose, ARKK saw a major rebound after a tough year with his 67% loss. “A lot of the bearishness on inflation and interest rates is built into multiple structures in the market, unfairly penalizing innovation stocks,” Wood said in an investor webcast earlier this month. Innovation investors say macroeconomic trends should start working in their favor. She has been calling for deflation for some time, betting that the high prices that emerged in 2021 were caused by temporary Covid-related supply problems. The recession was caused by inventory shortages. Now, with the economy sluggish and inflation easing, the Federal Reserve will need to shift monetary policy, which will benefit her funds. is much worse in the value and cyclical sectors, where innovation is leading the way.” Despite the dramatic recovery, innovation-focused funds have seen no significant inflows, with just $2 million in new money for funds above her $7 billion in assets under management, according to FactSet. did not. That was a slowdown from the same month last year, when there was an inflow of $238 million. Investors have favored the fund even amid last year’s heavy losses, which ranks among the top 3% of all U.S. exchange-traded funds, according to FactSet, as ARKK has won more than $1 billion from her. increase. “Ironically, many investors remained loyal to the ARK strategy in 2022 when the fund was suffering losses,” said Todd Rosenbluth, VettaFi’s head of research. “While some investors have grown impatient for the year to come, the $1 billion in net inflows into ETFs shows a very loyal and patient investor base over the past year.” rice field. Wood threw in her new year, and she continued to buy her favorite tech-named dips. A widely-supported fund manager has been buying a battered Tesla for months during the crash. She also bought 239,920 shares of Teladoc when the stock fell 5.5% on Monday.

