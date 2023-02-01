Google’s Section 230 dispute goes to Supreme Court with a clean slate





Section 230: What is it and why is it important?

The Communications Decency Act, or Section 230, was passed in 1996.

WASHINGTON – One of the biggest cases the Supreme Court will tackle this year covers a controversial range of laws that protect big tech companies like Google and Twitter from liability for most of the content users post to their sites. We are dealing with

Despite the importance of the issue, and the lively debate over content moderation on social media, most judges have decided to go ahead with Gonzalez v. Google next month without revealing their thoughts on the law known as Section 230. You will hear the discussion at

One notable exception: Associate Judge Clarence Thomas.

In a series of statements, Thomas criticized the lower courts for reading too much into Section 230 and argued for giving the government power to regulate social media. His eight other judges are mostly blank slates.

Alan Rozenshtein, law professor at the University of Minnesota and senior editor at Lawfare, said: “Today’s Internet looks very different than it did in the mid-1990s. Frankly, I’m surprised it took this long.”

What do Supreme Court justices say about Section 230? Thomas has been most vocal in his justice in criticizing the way lower courts interpret Section 230. Section 230 is a law that generally protects Internet companies from liability for publishing User Content. For example, in 2020, it wrote that extending exemptions beyond the “natural reading” of Section 230 could have “serious consequences.” No other judge has signed the position, nor has a similar statement Thomas wrote last year questioning whether the lower court’s interpretation of the law is consistent with the “plain text of the law.” So it’s a bit of a mystery how the courts will resolve issues that have created unusual political alliances. The outcome of Google’s lawsuit, purported on February 21st, could have far-reaching implications for the Internet itself. Google and Facebook owner Meta, among others, said if the court severely restricted Section 230, some sites would see a surge in objectionable content, while others would be forced to remove content. What did Clarence Thomas write in Section 230?

Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s staunch conservatives, argued in a 2020 statement that lower courts had long read “non-textual arguments” into Section 230, leaving “dubious precedents.” This popular position is not only held by conservatives. The Biden administration made similar points in the Google case.

Thomas’ point is that while the 1996 law appeared to give Internet companies protection from lawsuits, it did not allow the broad immunity accepted by lower courts.

Shift: Thomas celebrates 30th anniversary with Supreme Court heading his way

At issue in Google’s lawsuit is whether the targeted recommendations YouTube’s algorithms make to users (suggesting what video to watch next) are protected by Section 230. To promote the group’s videos via algorithms.

Last year, Thomas reconsidered his position when a 15-year-old girl sued Facebook after a sex trafficker used the platform to lure her to a conference.

In a separate lawsuit about former President Donald Trump’s decision to block users on Twitter in 2021, Thomas said large social media companies could be treated like communications utilities, It argued that industry focus gives some digital platforms “enormous control over speech”. .

“Strange Coalition”

The debate over Section 230 has created an unusual political alliance. Democrats and Republicans have long argued that big tech companies have too much power and need tougher regulation. Both parties have threatened to reduce or repeal Section 230.

But they make those arguments for different and often conflicting reasons.

Partly because of that, and because the Supreme Court has never filed a Section 230 case before, observers will look for signs next month during debates about which direction judges are leaning toward. It will be Collecting a five-vote majority could mean looking beyond the 6-to-3 split between conservatives and liberals so often seen in high-profile cases.

“There are no obvious left or right valences,” says Rozenshtein. “You can have some very strange coalitions.”

Contributor: Jessica Guyin

