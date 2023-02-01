Big tech layoffs likely to impact salaries and innovation





Tech companies are always in the news, usually pitching the next big thing. However, the tech news cycle these days isn’t dominated by the latest gadgets and innovations. Instead, layoffs are the headline.

More than 70,000 people were laid off by big tech companies worldwide last year, but that doesn’t include the downstream impact of budget tightening causing contractors (and other organizations) to lose business. .

What exactly caused this massive shakeout, and what does it mean for the industry and for you?

What about the damage?

Since the pandemic job spree ended, major companies including Alphabet (12,000 employees), Amazon (18,000), Meta (11,000), Twitter (4,000), Microsoft (10,000) and Salesforce (8,000) A large number of employees have been laid off from technology companies. ).

Other big names are also in the spotlight, including Tesla, Netflix, Robinhood, Snap, Coinbase and Spotify, but their layoffs are significantly lower than those above.

Importantly, these numbers do not include downstream layoffs, such as layoffs of ad agency staff as advertising spending is cut, or manufacturers scaling back as orders for technology products shrink. not.

And let’s not forget those people who voluntarily leave because they don’t want to go to the office, hate their manager, or aren’t keen on Elon Musk’s hardcore work philosophy.

The effects of all of the above will be felt in consulting, marketing, advertising, and manufacturing as companies cut spending and pivot toward AI innovation.

So what caused the layoffs?

The canary in the coal mine was the decline in advertising costs and revenue. Many tech companies raise money through advertising. So as long as that income stream was healthy (especially in the years leading up to COVID), so was the labor cost. Last year’s drop in ad revenue was partly due to fears of a global recession caused by the pandemic, and layoffs were inevitable.

Apple is an exception. The company has resisted headcount increases in recent years, and as a result does not need to cut headcount (although changes to its work-from-home policy have forced it to do so).

What does that mean for consumers?

The headlines may surprise you, but layoffs don’t really mean much to consumers.

Even Twitter, which many predicted would be dead by now, is trying to diversify its revenue streams.

That said, some pet projects, such as Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, never develop further in the way their leaders originally hoped. Evidence of this is in layoffs by senior leaders focused on these big innovations his gamble (at least at Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta).

Over the past few years, low interest rates coupled with high COVID-related spending have given leaders confidence to invest in innovative products. Outside of AI, that investment is currently slowing or dead.

And what about those who have lost their jobs?

Layoffs can be devastating for the individuals affected. But who is affected in this case?

For the most part, those who lose their jobs are educated, employable professionals. They are given retirement packages and support that exceed legal minimum requirements. Amazon, for example, specifically stated that its losses were not in its warehouses, but in its technical staff and the people who support them.

Even if it doesn’t look as overheating as many feared, having big corporate employers in their rsum will be a real advantage as they move into a more competitive job market .

What does this mean for the industry?

Salaries are likely to fall as experienced technical professionals are looking for jobs again, requiring higher levels of experience and education to secure employment. These adjustments in the industry could be a sign that it is no longer aligned with other, more established segments of the market.

The recent job cuts are eye-catching but won’t have a big impact on the economy as a whole. In fact, even if a big tech company lays off his 100,000 workers, that’s only a fraction of the tech workforce.

The reported numbers may seem large, but they are often not reported as a percentage of overall wage expenditure or really as overall staffing. For some tech companies, it’s just a fraction of the initial flood of new hires they got during the pandemic.

Big Tech is still a big employer, and its big products continue to influence many aspects of our lives.

The Trust Factor is a weekly newsletter that examines what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/31/big-tech-layoffs-70000-salaries-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos