Google Layoffs: A worker on maternity leave says she learned her shed was laid off while breastfeeding a newborn at 4:30 a.m.





A Google employee on maternity leave said she discovered her job was taken away while she was feeding her newborn daughter in the middle of the night.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Jana Elfenbein, who worked as a recruiter at Google for almost five years, said she recently learned that her position at the company had been removed, according to her profile.

At 4:30 a.m. last Friday, she said, while she was on maternity leave feeding her 3-week-old daughter, she learned that my status at Google had been revoked.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, became the latest tech giant to announce job cuts on January 20th. CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will lay off about 12,000 people.

You can’t change what happened, but you can control how you react to it. So today, I decided to cherish the meaningful connections and great memories, honor the personal and professional growth I’ve gained, and celebrate the work legacy I’ve left behind.

A spokeswoman for Alphabet was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fortune.

But Elfenbein wasn’t the only fired Googler who indirectly learned he was fired in the middle of the night.

Days after Mr. Pichai announced that Alphabet would carry out the largest layoffs in its history, many of the laid-off employees took to social media to express frustration over how the layoffs were being carried out.

In a viral LinkedIn post, a former engineering manager who worked at Google for more than 16 years said he found himself fired early in the morning when his account was automatically deactivated.

This is a painful reminder that work is not your life, especially that large, faceless employers like Google see you as 100% disposable.

Another ex-employee said in a post that she was devastated and angry to learn that she had been laid off as well, while the former Google program manager said in a TikTok video that workers were criticized for the random nature of the layoff. He explained in detail that he was taken by surprise.

Pichai defended the layoffs last week, saying they were necessary to prevent the company’s problems from getting worse, and that the process wasn’t random.

In another case of Google’s bad reputation as an employer, a former executive recently filed a lawsuit. He claimed he was fired from the company for refusing the offer of a high-ranking female colleague.

Google and its female employees categorically deny the allegations.

