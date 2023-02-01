Medilink Midlands Announces Award Finalists





Thirty-one of the best and brightest life sciences and medical technology companies and industry collaborations from across the Midlands have been announced as finalists for this year’s Medilink Midlands Business Awards.

Sponsored by the University of Birmingham and the Precision Health Technology Accelerator (PHTA), this annual awards event celebrates the achievements, innovations and breakthroughs of life sciences and medical technology companies across the Midlands.

Richard Fox, Strategic Business Engagement Partner for Life Sciences, University of Birmingham, said: It supports innovation in healthcare and a thriving life sciences community in the region.

Based at the Birmingham Health Innovation Campus, the Precision Heath Technologies Accelerator will further accelerate the adoption of healthcare innovations within the region and beyond, creating opportunities for innovative collaboration between companies, universities and NHS partners. And some of the Medilink Midlands Business Award winners may be her future PHTA residents and collaborators.

Applications for the 2023 awards were reviewed by a panel of independent experts. Winners and recognized companies from both the East and West Midlands will be announced at a prestigious award ceremony and formal dinner at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall on 16 March 2023.

Winners in the seven categories will be automatically entered into the Medilink UK National Awards, part of the Med-Tech Innovation Conference & Expo (MTI) on 7th and 8th June 2023.

Melanie Davidson, Chief Operating Officer of Medilink Midlands, said: at the annual Business Awards.

We would like to thank the independent judging panel for generously contributing their time and expertise to review the entries. The event will be a great opportunity to bring the Midland life sciences community together. We look forward to celebrating our success and continued growth across the region.

A representative of each sponsor participated in the judging.

Chris McConville, PhD, Sir Robert Aitken Institute for Clinical Research, University of Birmingham, said: I was looking for a business that could really innovate the market and bring something fresh and new. I find that my decisions are made easier by companies that have a clear plan to influence.

Lucy Trueman, partner and head of the Medical Sector at Barker Brettell added: She was delighted to be invited to sit on the judging panel of the Medilink Midlands Business Awards. I also continue to be amazed at the innovation companies are achieving, and the level of care and detail. in the application. With so many excellent entries, it was very difficult to choose a winner, but we were looking for a unique product with the potential to make a big impact.

Here is the full line-up of eight category finalists for 2023:

Startup (sponsored by Nottingham Trent University Medical Innovation Center)

Enrich My Care iethico Collaborative Approach Rehabilitation The Essential Baby Company VUIT Online

Delivering Innovation in Health and Care (Sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau)

HSL Collaborative Approach Rehabilitation NuVision Biotherapies PRIMIS (University of Nottingham)

Innovation (Sponsored by Barker Brettell)

Agility Life Sciences Apnea Tech and Bluefrog Design BlueSkeye AI BPR Medical Eureka Invention JointMedica

Outstanding Achievement (sponsored by Mills & Reeve LLP)

BPR Medical Redditch Medical Spirit Health

Advances in Digital Healthcare (organized by WM5G)

Blum Health DDM Health Digistain iethico Spirit Health The Tribe Project by Bronze Software Labs

Export results (sponsored by Mentor City, Ohio, USA)

Cellomatics Biosciences Limited Digistain Ltd Upperton Pharma Solutions

Academia and Business Partnership (Sponsored by ARISE at Anglia Ruskin University)

Kimal PLC and University of Birmingham Mechanical Engineering NuVision Biotherapies and College of Health and Life Sciences, Optometry & Vision Science Research Group (OVSRG), Aston University University of Derby and HistologiX West Midlands Regional Genetics Laboratory and JS O’Brien Business Solutions Representative Inagene Diagnostics

One to Watch (Selected by Medilink Midlands Independent Jury)

Bioxhale ChangeXtra Hedkayse i3 Simulation InoCardia

The ceremony will be hosted by TV personality Michelle Livings. Michelle is a familiar face to TV viewers who has hosted numerous broadcasts ranging from motorsports to commercials, highlighting her professional vocation and her personal passion for health, wellness and technology. Combine and compare awards.

She said: I am thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates the amazing achievements and progress being made in the field of life sciences with the help of technology.It is an incredibly exciting time. And I am very happy that I was able to play a small role in it.

