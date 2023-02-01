Google Search does not yet have a concept of optimal keyword density





Google posted one of its Google SEO office hours. This was posted today and was recorded in January after news of Google’s layoffs. One of the questions was about keyword density. Google’s John Mueller said, “No, Google doesn’t have a concept of optimal keyword density.”

This reiterates what Google has been saying for a decade and covered last year in a report that keyword density doesn’t matter in Google SEO.

The question and answer came out at the 5:59 mark in the video.

Does Google Use Keyword Density?

John: The next question here is does Google consider the keyword density of your content?

No, Google has no concept of optimal keyword density. Over the years, our system has become good enough to recognize page content even if no keywords are mentioned at all. That said, it’s definitely best to be explicit. Don’t rely on search engines to guess what your page is about and for which queries it should appear. If your homepage only mentions that you “add flair to a place” and shows you some beautiful homes, both users and search engines don’t know what you’re trying to offer. If your business paints homes, say it. If your business sells paint, say it. Think about what users search for and use the same terms . It makes your page easier to find and makes it easier for users to know they’ve found what they need. Keyword density isn’t important, but being explicit is, and contrary to his old SEO myths, stories, jokes, and comments, you don’t even have to mention every possible variation.

Therefore, we use the words that searchers search for to find content, rather than keyword density. Describe your content in words to help Google understand what your content is about. But there’s no reason to measure the percentage of time a page uses these keywords.

