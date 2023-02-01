UConn School of Engineering Launches Entrepreneurship Hub





Starting a company is hard work. Aspiring entrepreneurs can find much help in the School of Engineering Entrepreneurship Hub (eHub), which brings together a variety of resources to support collaboration and partnerships in the UConn Tech community.

eHub is primarily dedicated to supporting technology and innovation. The Hub offers courses, programs and activities to facilitate the process of technology commercialization. This is from the early stages of ideation and conceptualization, through licensing and the full launch and scaling of the business for growth. All members of the UConn community, whether students, faculty, staff, or postdocs, with tech-based ideas are welcome to use eHubs resources.

My goal is to build this as an open, inclusive and welcoming space for everyone to participate. Everyone is welcome. Regardless of the current stage, eHub director Leila Daneshmandi said: Daneshmandi is an Assistant Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the School of Engineering and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of her Encapsulate, a health tech in cancer precision diagnostics that she co-founded during her PhD. is a person. She is a UConn student. At the time, I didn’t know what entrepreneurship was. I didn’t know who the entrepreneur was. I took the Innovation and Entrepreneurship course out of curiosity. That’s where my journey began, she says Daneshmandi.

Niko Franceschi-Hofmann ’19 is currently a Master of Engineering student in Global Entrepreneurship at UConn, but started his company, Aqualumos, as an undergraduate in 2019. Aqualumos develops technology to remove toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (commonly he is known as PFAS or perpetual chemicals) from water supplies.

“It’s hard to believe that our entire journey as a company began primarily as a senior design project proposing theoretical solutions,” says Franceschi-Hofmann. “We have advanced that early work to near commercial readiness and are now in high profile for our first $1 million pre-seed funding round. Third Bridge Grant We wouldn’t be anywhere near where we are today without some of the amazing programs UConn offers, such as the Master of Engineering in Global Entrepreneurship Program and the Global Entrepreneurship Program.All I can do is encourage people to use eHubs resources. I think it’s a great idea and I wish we had it in the early days when we started the company.”

eHub offers a series of courses to give you a glimpse into entrepreneurship. The easiest way to get started is to take his Entrepreneurial Skills, his one credit course on eHubs. This course is offered to all graduate students and provides an overview of customer-centric product development, decision-making, big-picture thinking, and other skills not emphasized in traditional courses. Science and engineering education. The eHub also offers three of his credit courses such as Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship I and II and Innovation Entrepreneurship. These courses provide experiential learning opportunities and delve deeper into what it takes to become an entrepreneur and start a business.

Entrepreneurship is more than just embedding a company and developing a strategy. There is so much personal growth involved. Being bold and creative, getting out, making phone calls, and talking to strangers are just as important as coming up with original, innovative ideas and developing strategies. Daneshmandi says he is part of the growth of eHubs courses are designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs expand their skills, knowledge, and mindset to grasp all the different facets of becoming an entrepreneur.

The eHub fosters a community of mentors and advisors who volunteer their time to consult and support entrepreneurs. These mentors are entrepreneurs, business and industry executives who provide advice on technical, management, legal, product and design aspects of starting a business. We can also provide valuable connections within our network to experts who can further help commercialize the technology.

Additionally, the eHubs Cofounder Matching program provides avenues to help aspiring entrepreneurs find future co-founders within the UConn community. Submit a form detailing your skills and preferred startup areas, and the program will connect you with potential partners.

And if you already have a viable technology and team, but need funding to go from prototype to commercial, eHub can help you find grant funding and get ready to invest.

eHub maintains a comprehensive list of technology startups found by UConn faculty, alumni, and current students. Aspiring entrepreneurs can find inspiration in these start-ups, which span a range of technology areas, including health tech, environmental tech, software, education tech, and advanced materials.

A wide range of programs offered by eHub in collaboration with partners across UConn are also available to budding entrepreneurs. and find resources to support your business development. There are ample opportunities to network with like-minded peers through these programs.

With eHub, UConn innovators and technology entrepreneurs have a home with all the support they need as they begin their entrepreneurial journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.uconn.edu/2023/01/engineering-launches-entrepreneurship-hub/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos