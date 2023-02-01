Supreme Court to Hear Lawsuit Alleging Google Could ‘Upend’ the Internet





WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is about to step into a thorny political battle next month over the meaning of the 26-ward law.

In a high-profile dispute between YouTube owner Google and the family of an American killed in the 2015 IS mass attack in Paris, a court ruled that an internet company could use content on its site. It puts you in the middle of a conflict over when you might be sued over. It also has the potential to turn the Internet into, as Facebook owner Meta puts it, “a disjointed collection of randomly collected information.”

What’s potentially at stake is whether you get relevant results when you search Google for local pizzerias or videos about how to perform CPR.

The Gonzalez v. Google lawsuit, which is based on the law known as Section 230, drew heavy criticism from former President Donald Trump over accusations that social media companies stifled conservative views. Many Democrats agree that the law needs to be updated for a variety of reasons.

Why Google is in the Supreme Court The Supreme Court will hear the debate on February 21 about whether internet platforms can be held responsible for targeted endorsements, such as when YouTube suggests follow-up videos. To do. A family member of an American killed in a terrorist attack says YouTube recommended videos in support of extremists through its algorithms. Many different platforms can change what they recommend if the platform takes responsibility for the suggestions, they say. What is Gonzalez v. Goabout?

Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American studying in Paris, was killed when IS members opened fire on a crowd in a bistro. She was one of her 130 killed in coordinated attacks across the city.

Gonzalez’s relatives have sued Google, claiming that it aided the IS group by promoting its videos on YouTube.

Section 230, enacted when Americans were dialing in to the Internet, is widely interpreted as shielding Google from liability for hosting videos. At issue is whether recommending videos to users through the company’s algorithm is also protected.

This is one of several major lawsuits surrounding Internet regulation. A judge will hear a related case next month on whether the social media company could be sued under anti-terrorism laws for “aiding and abetting” the Islamic State group. Courts have delayed deciding whether to allow revisions to Texas and Florida laws that make it harder for social media companies to control their content.

In those cases, the Supreme Court has asked the Biden administration to provide its view before deciding whether to hold hearings this year or next year.

How Google Wins

Section 230 states that Internet companies cannot be treated as publishers of content posted on their platforms by users. Google and many lower courts have interpreted this to also protect the “dissemination” of online content. Recommendations like those provided by YouTube are part of its prevalence, according to big tech companies.

Google told the Supreme Court, “It’s the recommendation algorithm that makes it possible to find needles in the largest haystack of mankind.

“The line between providing access to content and actively promoting that content is much looser than originally anticipated,” said Christopher Yu, a University of Pennsylvania law professor. says. If the courts ruled broadly against Google, “it could wipe out all search tools on the internet today,” he said.

How Gonzalez Wins

Others say lower courts have read too much into the language of the law protecting Internet platforms. I’m wondering how effective it is to do.

Conservatives see the incident as part of a larger battle against what they see as biased content moderation.

“The overall goal was to prevent things like sex trafficking and the proliferation of child pornography,” said Sarah Parshall Perry, a senior legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation. ..a shield for the moderation of content aligned with the specific political views of major tech companies.”

Others disagree with Google’s interpretation for various reasons. Child advocacy group Common Sense Media pointed out another practice by big tech that it believes should not be shielded from liability: the collection of personal data.

“Recommendations are based on data collection,” said Jolina Cuaresma, Senior Advisor on Privacy and Technology Policy at the Group. “Adolescents are unfairly disadvantaged here because their brains are structurally different from ours.”

A decision is expected later this year.

Contributor: Jessica Guyin

