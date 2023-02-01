GEIC Signs NERD as Tier 1 Partner in Sustainable Construction Technologies to Accelerate Innovation





The Graphene Engineering Innovation Center (GEIC) at the University of Manchester has signed a Tier 1 contract with Nationwide Engineering Research & Development (NERD). The deal expands the ecosystem of major industrial partners working together to commercialize graphene and 2D materials at universities.

NERD, an independent company spun out of Nationwide Engineering Group, was a former GEIC Tier 2 partner and early adopter of Concretene, a graphene-reinforced admixture for concrete that significantly reduces CO2 emissions and overall project costs. I am in charge of development.

In December, NERD announced that it had raised £8m in funding from venture capital firm Local Globe to advance the research and development program necessary to bring Concretene to full commercial use.

New Tier 1 contract provides access to dedicated labs in Masdarville, use of state-of-the-art concrete testing facility and unrivaled academic and engineering expertise in nanomaterials at University of Manchester, home of graphene To do.

NERD co-founder Alex McDermott, a university civil engineering graduate, is excited to be returning to the North Campus to provide what is the beginning of a new generation of sustainable building materials.

Alex McDermott says:

“We want to build on the work we have already done with the GEIC in lab trials and real-world projects, and take Concretene to the next stage of full commercial deployment. But partnerships with universities and well-known industry clients give us the best chance of success.”

[email protected] CEO James Baker said: This is an important milestone for this ambitious project and one we can all be proud of.

“Over the past 18 months, we have moved rapidly from lab to pilot phase and scaled up to create a ‘living lab’ including pioneering injections just outside GEIC. However, we are still in the relatively early stages of the road to commercialization.

“This new Tier 1 partnership will go a long way in maximizing Concretene’s potential to deliver game-changing ingredients and help us build a more sustainable future. We look forward to taking the next step.”

NERD expands Concretene to the wider construction industry with technical partner Arup, a world-renowned provider of engineering and design services for the built environment, and leading infrastructure organizations such as Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport and Networks I am envisioning a three-year journey to Railways, national highways, nuclear decommissioning agencies.

These early adopters will work through tangible carbon reductions while supporting a program of laboratory work and large-scale field trials that will ultimately prove the reliability and reproducibility necessary for successful commercial deployment of Concretene. You can start making profits right away.

Arup Director Matthew Lovell said:

“Arup is very interested in Concretene’s potential to help transform the built environment. Concrete with improved engineering performance and a significantly reduced carbon impact can contribute to our industry.” Imagine.”

GEIC Chief Scientific Officer Professor Bill Sampson said: We look forward to working with, with the support of, our academic colleagues across the university’s Faculty of Science and Engineering to better understand and realize the promise of graphene-enhanced cementitious materials. “

