Google is testing ChatGPT-like chatbot ‘Apprentice Bard’ with employees

Google is testing a new chat product powered by artificial intelligence, which may affect future product launches. They include new chatbots and potential ways to integrate them into search engines.

Alphabet works on projects under a cloud unit called “Atlas”. This is Codered’s effort to address ChatGPT, a multilingual chatbot that went viral when it went live late last year.

Google is also testing a chatbot called Apprentice Bard that allows employees to ask questions similar to ChatGPT and receive detailed answers. Another product division is testing a new search desktop design that can be used with question and answer forms.

Leaders are asking more employees for feedback on their efforts in recent weeks. CNBC has reviewed internal documents and spoke with sources about ongoing efforts.

The product test comes after a recent all-hands meeting where employees expressed concerns about the company’s competitiveness in AI, given the sudden popularity of ChatGPT, which was launched by Microsoft-backed San Francisco-based startup OpenAI. increase.

At the time, Google’s AI chief Jeff Dean told employees that the company had a much higher risk of reputational damage for providing incorrect information and was moving more conservatively than smaller startups. However, he and his CEO Sundar Pichai have hinted that Google could roll out a similar product to the public later this year. Google’s main business is web search, and the company has long been an AI pioneer.

Apprentice Bard

One of the test products is a chatbot called Apprentice Bard, which uses Google’s conversational technology LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications).

As a result of ChatGPT, the LaMDA team was asked to prioritize their response to ChatGPT. Read his one internal note viewed by CNBC. In the short term, it will take precedence over other projects, the email continued, warning that some employees will no longer attend certain unrelated meetings.

Apprentice Bard is similar to ChatGPT. Employees can enter a question in a dialog box, get a text answer, and then provide feedback on the answer. Based on some of the answers CNBC viewed, Apprentice Bard’s answer may include recent events, a feature ChatGPT does not have yet.

Apprentice Bard replaced Meena, the previous version of the smart chat bot that was launched internally but was later retired. Employees have noticed that Apprentice Bard’s reactions have become more sophisticated in recent weeks.

In one example circulated internally, a tester asked Apprentice Bard if there was another layoff at Google. The company laid off his 12,000 employees earlier this month, or 6% of his workforce.

According to my database access, Google is unlikely to make another layoff in 2023. Layoffs are usually done to reduce costs and structure, but the company is doing well financially. In fact, Google’s revenue is up 34% for him in 2021, and the company’s stock is up 70% since his January 2022.

The company is also testing another search page that can use a question-and-answer format, according to a design seen by CNBC.

One view showed a home search page offering five different prompts for potential questions placed just below the main search bar, replacing the current “I’m Feeling Lucky” bar. Also, a small chat logo appeared on the far right of the search bar.

As you type your question, a gray speech bubble appears just below the search bar in the search results, giving you a more human response than regular search results. Right below that, the page suggests some follow-up questions related to the initial question.

It’s unclear which experiments Google plans to incorporate into future product announcements.

A Google spokesperson said, “We have a long focus on developing and deploying AI that improves people’s lives. and transformative technologies, we need to consider the broader societal impact these innovations may have, as outlined in our AI Principles. We continue to test our AI technology internally to make sure it’s convenient and secure, and we look forward to sharing more experiences externally in the near future.”

ChatGPT is hired as a Level 3 Engineer

Not surprisingly, the Google team is beta testing LaMDA Chat against ChatGPT itself. In another document, I selected examples of prompts and answers in a side-by-side comparison.

An internal document comparing LaMDA and ChatGPT surprisingly says that ChatGPT gets hired at L3 when interviewed for coding jobs. No mention is made of whether LaMDA worked as well.

One example prompt asked both chatbots whether ChatGPT and AlphaCode, a coding engine owned by Alphabet subsidiary Deepmind, would replace programmers.

No, ChatGPT and AlphaCode are not going to replace programmers, LaMDA replied, adding that “programming is a team sport” and “chatbots help programmers work more efficiently, but they also require creativity and great programming.” It’s the artistry you need.”

ChatGPT responded similarly, stating that “ChatGPT and Alphacode are unlikely to replace programmers.” Because the expertise and creativity of the human programmer cannot be fully replaced… Programming is the principle of computer science and the ability to adapt to new technologies.

Another prompt asks you to write a witty and funny movie scene in the style of Wes Anderson as a high-end shoplifter in a perfume store being interrogated by security guards. writes in a longer, deeper narrative format.

Another prompt included the riddle that three women were in the room. Two of them are mothers and have just given birth. Well, the children’s father comes in. What is the total number of people in the room?

This document shows that ChatGPT is interrupted and responds that there are 5 people in the room, and LaMDA correctly responds that there are 7 people in the room.

