NRF Innovation Lab – Startups Solving Retailers’ Biggest Challenges





The Innovation Lab made its 2017 NRF ‘Big Show’ debut and is highly anticipated… [+] program features.

Sanford Stein

Like many other retailers who attended the National Retail Federations 2023 Big Show on January 15th, I am back for the first time since the pre-pandemic days. This year’s crowd and bright aura felt like a celebration, and for many of the attendees it was a celebration. I’m a veteran of his NRF’s Big Show for over 30 years, but his NRF debut in 2017, Innovation Lab, has become a must-see for me and many others.

The Innovation Lab is an invitation-only venue showcasing some of the world’s newest technology companies, from small start-ups to established technology innovators. It stands in stark contrast to the over-the-top trade fair presentations by giant multinational tech companies.

This year’s presenters tackled many of the retail challenges embracing the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, robotics and the Internet of Things. I attended a press tour that included cross-sections of over 50 carefully selected companies. Below are four highlights that seem to fill unmet needs and attract attention.

agreement

Pactum prides itself on being an autonomous negotiating provider for companies with revenues of over $5 billion. Automate the entire bid-to-contract process, from initial procurement to fully signed contracts.

Pactum found a large void in spending contracts with high volumes and low value tails that are often not negotiated due to high volumes. It is impossible for a large company like Walmart WMT to manage these transactions effectively and efficiently. This is why so much value is left on the table and so many suppliers go unmanaged.

Pactum’s software integrates with all procurement suites, allowing companies to run procurement events through their existing software, while Pactum negotiates side-by-side with the vendors of their choice. They use game theory and negotiation best practices to drive competitive processes that deliver value to all parties.

I spoke with Adnan Dawood, Head of Marketing and Communications at Pactums. He explained that Walmart began exploring the possibility of automating procurement negotiations for his suppliers tail-end, and in 2019 he reached out to Pactum AI. polish the system. The internal buyer selected the suppliers to target and created his scenarios for training Pactum AI’s machine learning algorithms.

Walmart International invited approximately 100 tail-end suppliers to try the solution, and 89 suppliers agreed to participate. The chatbot succeeded in reaching agreement with his 64%, well above his target of 20%, and the average negotiation turnaround he had was 11 days. Walmart saved an average of 1.5% on negotiated costs and extended payment terms to an average of 35 days.

SHIFT smart

Shiftsmart connects businesses with skilled workers to increase fulfillment, reduce turnover and improve quality. The platform leverages employee and corporate networks to find, source and book jobs. Founded in 2015, it helps today’s workforce maximize their income opportunities by increasing flexibility and choice, while enabling employers to create a larger pool of talented workers across key labor functions. Built to empower workers by making them available.

The New York-based fintech has already raised $100 million in funding and has made it onto the Deloittes 2022 Technology Fast 500 ranking with a 612% growth rate in 2022. Shiftsmarts Senior Director Customer Success Tom Pecsok explained by creating a marketplace that offers dynamic solutions for both employees and employees. Shiftsmart builds resilient networks of people and entrepreneurs that empower communities, expand opportunities, increase productivity, reduce poverty and reduce income volatility.

Shiftsmart operates in a variety of industries including global audit and inspection, flexible contact centers, logistics, and onsite staffing for retailers. The company has millions of skilled shifts in over 50 countries and only works with large clients and government agencies. The company has established trusting relationships with many global brands such as Circle K, Google GOOG, Sams Club, Deloitte, Topgolf, FEMA, Small Business Administration.

Max Retail

The story of unsold goods is as widespread as the story of last year’s inflation. But long before it grabbed the headlines these days, problems existed for niche and indie retailers. We’ve built a community that optimizes inventory between retailers, allowing retailers to sell their surplus items at a higher than giveaway price.

Melody described herself as an independent after spending years as a distributor selling contemporary brands to independent retailers. She previously owned her boutique in South Florida for nearly a decade, which gave her personal insight into the matter.

In the past, unsold items were discounted. For many small businesses, it was because retailers were limiting their existing audiences. Max Retail has created a platform for optimizing unsold inventory. Connect your unsold items to a network of online and offline retailers. Includes shipping, credit card processing fees, and customer service. Their sweet spot is independent retailers with 30-60 brands. Max Retail has become a supplier to approximately 3,000 brands.

go share

The rapidly growing gig economy was the focus of some of this year’s innovators. GoShare connects customers and delivery professionals to solve last-mile delivery, middle-mile logistics and moving services.

GoShare has a nationwide network of over 15,000 box trucks, cargo vans, pickup trucks and sedans, primarily independent haulers, and offers on-demand service via mobile app, website or API integration. Shippers will get a free quote before booking. All drivers undergo background checks and vehicle inspections to ensure reliability and safety. GoShares’ operations are currently concentrated in 16 metropolitan areas in the United States and has relationships with companies such as Costco, Tesla, Sherwin-Williams, Cummins and Pepsi.

