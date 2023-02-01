Frontline Education Wins Tech & Learning Awards





MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of management software built for K-12 educators, today received an award from the Tech & Learnings Awards of Excellence announced that Best of the 2022 program. Frontline School Health Management was recognized for outstanding innovation supporting school leaders and students in both primary and secondary education categories throughout 2022.

Frontline School Health Management helps school nurses, guidance counselors, social workers, administrators, and other service providers schedule, document, and report on state and federal standards for physical, mental, and behavioral health. and a single solution for compliance. By bringing this information together in one place, the data can be used to assess and respond to population and individual needs, facilitating collaboration among providers to best meet student needs. Tech & Learning acknowledged the latest disease case feature of this product.

Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education said: Our health office solutions have supported countless school districts over the years. And with continued innovation, including the addition of case management for over 30 disease types, users can collect timely, accurate, and secure data to identify and respond to emerging trends. It also helps maintain district compliance and school safety.

Frontline School Health Management with Sick Cases feature enables school districts to access health checks, test results, vaccine tracing, case management, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine data, and statistics for over 30 communicable diseases. to help ensure student and staff safety. Tech & Learnings’ panel of judges evaluated products based on feature set, innovation, ease of use, efficiency and value they provide to K-12 operations.

The Tech & Learning Awards editorial team says that each year the Awards of Excellence are expanding to include a greater variety of products and companies. This makes judging and finding winners more difficult to determine for each award. All our reviews are conducted by industry experts. In other words, people who are impressed and win awards should be really proud of their achievements. Well done from all of technology and learning.

Find out more about the awards here. Learn more about Frontlines innovations here.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school management software that empowers educators by combining solutions for student and special programs, business operations, and human capital management with powerful analytics. Frontline partners with school systems to provide tools, data, and insights that support increased efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources to improve educator effectiveness, student enable the execution of strategies that promote school district success and excellence.

Frontlines’ broad portfolio includes proactive recruitment and hiring, absenteeism and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory and asset management, payroll , benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help school district leaders leverage data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. His more than 10,000 clients, representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel, partner with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Best of Technology and Learning in 2022

