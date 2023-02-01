T-Mobile data breach hit Google Fi customers too





T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach in early January, severely impacting nearly 37 million customers. This cyberattack compromised much of your sensitive personal data. The same breach apparently also involved customer data from Google Fi, which counts T-Mobile as one of his network providers.

Recently, Google sent an email to Fi subscribers informing them of the breach and the impact on the MVNO’s data. The company didn’t explicitly name T-Mobile in the text, but we already know that Google Fi relies primarily on T-Mobile’s extensive 5G network besides US Cellular. .

Google says the compromised T-Mobile side of the system contained only a limited amount of data about Google Fi subscribers used to provide customer support. Still, the details in the hands of hackers could include Google Fi connection details, SIM serial numbers, plan details, and even phone numbers.

No other private information such as your name, email, payment details, government IDs, passwords, etc. has been leaked. Google Fi subscribers are relatively lucky, as it’s worth noting that the same information for T-Mobile subscribers was indeed affected by the hack.

Google’s email states:

Dear Google Fi Customer,

Google Fi’s major network provider has informed us of suspicious activity involving third-party systems containing limited amounts of Google Fi customer data.

No action required at this time.

This system is used for Google Fi customer support purposes and contains limited data such as when your account was activated, data about your mobile service plan, SIM card serial number, and active or inactive account status. increase.

It does not include your name, date of birth, email address, credit card information, social security or tax number, driver’s license or other form of government ID, financial account information, passwords or PINs you use with Google Fi. or content of SMS messages or calls.

Our incident response team will investigate, determine that unauthorized access has occurred, and work with your primary network provider to identify and implement measures to protect data on their third-party systems and determine if they are affected. I have notified everyone who may be. We did not have access to Google’s systems or systems overseen by Google.

For active Fi users, the Google Fi service continues to operate normally and was not disrupted by this issue.

What does this mean for me?

The information accessed included phone numbers and limited technical information. This includes limited information about when the account was activated, SIM card serial number, account status (such as whether the plan is active or inactive), and mobile service plans and options (such as unlimited) offered by Google Fi services. contains detailed information. SMS or international roaming).

Your more sensitive Google Fi details are safe, so there’s nothing you need to do to secure your account at this point. Google has not disclosed whether this T-Mobile breach of his has affected all Fi subscribers or just some. In any case, if you’re using Google Fi’s services on your favorite Android phone, it’s a good idea to watch out for phishing attacks.

Throughout this episode, T-Mobile has taken several concrete steps to protect its systems from repeated data breaches and provide peace of mind to its own subscribers and those with partners such as Google Fi. must be taught.

Thanks: Nick

