Raven Indigenous Capital Partners Exceeds Second Fund’s Initial Goals, Reaching Final Close of $100 Million





With Fund II, Raven aims to build a more innovative Indigenous economy.

Indigenous-led venture capital firm Raven Indigenous Capital Partners has announced the final closing of its second C$100 million fund.

Raven Capitals’ Second Fund Builds on Venture Capital Fund I to Invest Only in Indigenous Businesses Demonstrating Commercial Viability, Scale Potential and Measurable Community Benefit Streams It is intended to

A spokesperson for Raven Capital told BetaKit that the final close of its second fund will take place in December 2022, with participation from MassMutual, Export Development Canada, InBC Investment, Fondation Chagnon, MacArthur Foundation and JW McConnell Foundation. Told.

We will continue to build innovative and resilient Indigenous economies that are good for people and the planet. – Jeff Cyr, Managing Partner at Raven Capital

Founded in 2018 in the Coast Salish Territory, Raven Capital bills itself as a social finance intermediary working with indigenous businesses and social purpose organizations. Invest in indigenous cultural frameworks and provide technical assistance.

The Canadian Aboriginal Business Council estimates that there are approximately 325,000 Aboriginal-owned businesses in North America, including approximately 50,000 in Canada. According to Raven Capital, most of these organizations struggle to access the capital, capacity-building support, and networks they need to reach their potential.

Fund II was created to provide patient equity (long-term capital) and equity-like capital. Raven Capital describes it as two key gaps in the Indigenous financial ecosystem that are critical to the development and scaling of Indigenous businesses.

“By providing the capital and support Indigenous entrepreneurs need to succeed, we will continue to build innovative and resilient Indigenous economies that are good for people and the planet. Raven Indigenous Impact Foundation.

Raven Capital launched its first fund in 2019 with an initial goal of $5 million. This Vancouver-based VC firm of his ended with an oversubscribed round and the first fund closed on his $25 million. The second fund, which he launched in September 2022, raised his $46 million initial funding from BDC Capital, Farm Credit Canada, Telus Pollinator Fund for Good, Vancity, Bank of America and others.

RELATED: Indigenous venture firm Raven Capital secures $46 million in second fund, eyeing US market.

As of last year, Raven Capital said it had made 20 investments in 11 companies, including banking solutions provider OneFeather and IT services firm PLATO Testing.

Paul Lacerte, managing partner at Raven Capital, told BetaKit it was a tough environment for fundraising when the fund first closed in September.

One prime example of this is when a limited partner does not honor capital calls.

Despite these challenges in fundraising, Raven Capital closed its second fund, exceeding its original goal by $25 million. Commenting on his Raven Capitals first earnings results in September, Lacerte said: [as the] First to market, it’s a pretty untapped desire on the part of investors to find ways to capitalize on Indigenous spaces, both in Canada and the United States.

With Fund II, Raven Capital aims to deploy half of its capital in Canada and the other half in the United States.

Lacerte also said that Fund II will enable Raven Capital to make more investments at a later stage, from seed to Series A level and potentially beyond, while making larger investments. said it could give the company the ability to do. Through the second fund, Raven Capital aims to invest him in 20-25 startups, starting at $1.5 million he will write a $2 million initial check and invest up to $3 million per company. increase. To emphasize maintaining a majority of indigenous ownership, Raven Capital also said in September that he aims to take a 10-20% stake in each startup.

Regarding the current VC market, a Raven Capital spokesperson told BetaKit that despite last year’s volatile market conditions blowing into 2023, the VC firm continues to operate and is investing aggressively this year. said there is.

Slowdowns always bring challenges, but they also bring opportunities for talent acquisition and disruptive business models.

