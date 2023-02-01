Square’s annual report reveals Canadian companies focused on automation and innovation in 2023





TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canadian retailers and restaurateurs are optimistic about the future, despite economic uncertainty, according to a new comprehensive report from tech company Square. Optimistic about the year. As outlined in the 2023 Future of Commerce report, even in the face of high inflation and a possible recession, businesses are eager to adopt new strategies and solutions to retain and attract customers.

Squares worked with Wakefield Research to examine data collected from Canadian (and US) retailers, restaurateurs and consumers. Gen Z is becoming increasingly important for retailers, with Canadians born between 1997 and 2012 playing a major role in shaping how merchants run and market their businesses. . Gen Z is so influential that more than half (53%) of Canadian retailers are devising entirely different marketing approaches to target younger Gen Z customers.

For restaurants, 2023 is all about diversification, with the majority (89%) planning to expand non-core products and services, such as selling retail merchandise, meal kits, or offering cooking classes.

The Squares ecosystem has evolved to help merchants evolve. Square head Alyssa Henry knows it’s important for sellers to diversify their revenue streams, and many companies are already expanding their offerings and exploring new selling options. It’s great to see. Our report is full speed ahead for Canadian restaurateurs and retailers to implement new sales channels and technology to improve the consumer experience in 2023 and beyond. , making it clear that positivity is the name of the game this year.

As e-commerce grows, retailers renew focus in store

Canadian retailers who currently sell both online and in-store offer their customers an average of five sales channels, and 85% of all Canadian retailers expect to have more commerce channels in 2023. will be added. Postpay options such as Buy Now and Pay Later are now well established in Canada. , 39% of retailers offer these solutions. Additionally, more retailers are selling their products and services through social media. 72% of online retailers sell through Facebook, up from 65% a year ago. Instagram is his second most popular social media site for sale, with 65% of retailers allowing customers to make purchases through the platform, up from 55% last year.

In-store sales have also experienced a rapid post-pandemic resurgence, with Canadian retailers looking for ways to improve the in-store experience. 43% use or plan to implement her QR code in-store to provide customers with additional product information and promotions. Virtual reality (VR) offers another dimension to in-store commerce. 37% of retailers are adding her VR, augmented reality or interactive kiosks to their stores. This is probably due to the coveted connection with his Gen Z demographic.

Additionally, more than one in three retailers (37%) are planning special pop-up showrooms to showcase their items, and a similar number are conducting in-store events such as DIY classes and tastings. Finally, retailers are considering adding their own products, with 41% believing they need to add their own to be more competitive.

Restaurants move further into retail space

More and more restaurants are moving into the retail space as competition increases. Sixty-five percent of his restaurateurs said they need non-core products and services to diversify revenue and grow their brands, with retail playing a big role. More than half of Canadian consumers (54%) have made a retail purchase at a restaurant in the past year, up from 49% of them last year.

But one thing that restaurateurs are so reluctant to raise prices is that only 27% plan to take this step in 2023 to weather the recession. Canadian consumers, on the other hand, are fine with small price increases, with 85% saying they would understand if a company raised them. His 66% of restaurateurs aren’t planning layoffs or holding off filling vacant positions to weather a potential downturn.

After surviving the past two years, the company is playing the long haul, taking a more aggressive approach to expansion and innovation, said Roshan Jhunja, head of retail at Square. Retailers and restaurants are eager to offer more products, services and conveniences over the next year, which will no doubt continue to benefit both consumers and businesses in 2023 and beyond.

You can read the full Future of Retail and Future of Restaurants reports here. To learn more about how Square helps Canadian businesses of all types and sizes, visit Square.ca.

About Square

Square helps sellers run and grow their business more easily with an integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant and retail operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services, buy now, pay later with Afterpay, reservation platform, staff management and payroll capabilities. etc. Work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers around the world trust Square to power their businesses and help them thrive in the economy. Square is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company focused on financial services. For more information, visit Square.ca.

methodology:

This consumer survey will use email invitations and an online survey of 2,000 adults aged 18 and over representing Canada and the United States between November 15 and November 28, 2022. conducted by Wakefield Research.

The Retail Survey will survey 500 Canadian and 500 U.S. retail store owners and managers between November 15 and November 28, 2022, via email invitations and online Conducted by Wakefield Research using survey.

The restaurant survey uses email invitations and an online survey of 500 Canadian and 500 US restaurant owners and managers between November 15 and November 28, 2022. and conducted by Wakefield Research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005132/en/Annual-Square-Report-Reveals-Canadian-Businesses-All-In-on-Automation-and-Tech-Innovation-in-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos