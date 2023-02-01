Why Free Speech Advocates Should Support Google





President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are aligned on at least one issue. Large social media companies need to take more responsibility for decisions about the content that appears on their platforms. Both advocate reducing or eliminating Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects platforms from liability related to content posted by third parties.

With oral arguments in the Supreme Court now scheduled for February 21, the Gonzalez v. Google case could redefine how free speech works on the internet.

In November 2015, Nohemi Gonzalez was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris that killed 129 innocent people. Gonzalez’s relatives blamed Google for the responsibility of providing material support to Nohemi’s killers because the company’s YouTube platform recommended a video uploaded by IS that helped spread the terrorist group’s message. sued Google in U.S. federal court, claiming liability.

YouTube prohibits incitement to violence, and Google claims YouTube has been largely successful in enforcing that policy. However, with 500 hours of video being uploaded to the site every minute, it is inevitable that some banned content will get through.

A lower court stayed Gonzalez’s action under Section 230. Section 230, enacted in 1996, now states that providers of “interactive computer services,” including social media platforms such as YouTube, may not be sued for damages linked to content posted by users of the platforms. said. .

The drafters of Section 230 recognized that if every potentially irresponsible posting could be the basis for litigation, it would severely limit the content that online platforms allow and stifle free speech. was doing.

The Gonzalez family is essentially asking the Supreme Court to create a Section 230 exception for “targeted recommendations,” meaning when a platform automatically recommends content to specific users. He has two problems with this request. First, the law lacks any reference to recommendations or evidence that Congress had such exceptions in mind. Second, the proposed exception would fully clarify Section 230. This is because nearly every way social media platforms identify, categorize, and present content incorporates some form of “endorsement”. The Gonzales’ attorneys may appear to be seeking a slight exception, but the exception swallows the rule.

The result may be fine for Justice Clarence Thomas, who said in October: [lower] interpreted by the court [Section 230] Widely to give sweeping immunity to some of the world’s largest corporations. ‘ Thomas and six other righteous activists, with hostility to the platform, based on the view widely held by the political right that major social media companies improperly censor conservative views. It is not clear whether the overwhelming majority of members of the Conservative Party will bring this issue up.

The scope of Section 230 may seem like an arcane legal question, but the consequences are very real. Faced with the wave of lawsuits Congress seeks to prevent, social media companies will almost certainly limit the third-party speech they allow on their platforms. A huge amount of user-generated audio is lost. And it’s not just large platforms that are affected. The threat of lawsuits could shut down crowdsourcing sites like Wikipedia, consumer review businesses like Yelp, and all sorts of his websites and blogs that invite user controversy. New startups may never fare well.

I’m not disrespecting Google’s defense. The Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University’s Stern School of Business, where I am Deputy Director, has published a number of papers on the negative impact of social media on human rights and democracy. I have argued that platforms such as YouTube and Facebook do not do enough to prevent their abuse from spreading hateful, divisive and misleading content. Nonetheless, the Center filed a friend of the court, or Amicus’ brief admonition, to the Supreme Court, stating that accepting the Gonzalez family’s position would water down Section 230 and the freedom of speech the law was designed to promote. can silence many of the

Here’s why narrow exceptions to recommendations actually lead to big changes. Plaintiffs seek to distinguish between content that is solely hosted by the platform and content disseminated by a “recommendation algorithm” that uses “artificial intelligence to determine which materials to recommend to each user.” increase. But drawing this line is a futile task. The display of third-party materials by the Platform will almost always involve some form of recommendation by an automated system driven by artificial intelligence. The system identifies and retrieves content based on a user’s past online behavior and preferences.

Recommendations are, after all, what social media platforms do. When a Facebook user logs into their account, an algorithm sees a series of vertically arranged posts assembled from a much larger pool of content posted by the user’s online “friends” and others. Similarly, when Twitter users open their Timeline, they see a list of Tweets by account holders they follow. Twitter uses algorithms to select and rank Tweets based on your online behavior and your likelihood of engaging with content, such as liking or retweeting content. . Most people would call what Facebook and Twitter do “ranking” content. But as a practical matter, it could be mentioned as accurately as “recommended”.

Without a Section 230 liability shield, even large, financially stable social media platforms would seek to avoid civil liability claims by severely limiting the third-party content they allow on their sites. .

The Internet voices most likely to disappear are those of vulnerable individuals and members of groups who have historically suffered unlawful discrimination. Minority voices are most susceptible to calls for social media platforms to remove potentially harmful speech. Those silenced include political opponents and human rights defenders, who may be struggling to express themselves publicly through alternative means. Cynically manipulating a platform wary of lawsuits, with a twist on what has been called the .

Note that Section 230 does not prevent litigation based solely on the digital platform’s own speech or conduct. The lower court ruled that one filed against the site allegedly violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by selling user data, one short-term residential rental service violated local regulations against unauthorized rentals, and this The website violated anti-discrimination laws by soliciting the gender, family composition, and sexual orientation of users seeking roommates.

Indeed, Gonzales’ lawsuit raises a thorny issue around inciting terrorism online. But this typical legislative evaluation is the job of Congress, not the Supreme Court. That’s why judges should refrain from imposing judicially crafted exceptions to the laws that helped make the internet an engine of free speech.

Paul M. Barrett is Associate Director and Senior Fellow of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University’s Stern School of Business and writes about the impact of social media on democracy.

