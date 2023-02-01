FPT Featured on Bloomberg Television’s Global Media Technology Series “Beyond Innovation”





HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading Vietnamese technology group FPT has joined Beyond Innovation Season 3, a cutting-edge technology series on Bloomberg Television (Bloomberg TV) . Hosted by venture capitalist Anthony Lacabella and seasoned tech journalist Michael Bancroft, the series discovers new technologies and entrepreneurs that change our lives for the better.

Season 3 of “Beyond Innovation” travels through cutting-edge and developing tech cities such as Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Hanoi, Halifax, New York and Lisbon. The project in Vietnam was attended by distinguished guests such as FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, Chairman of FPT Software; Nguyen Huy Dung, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Ministry of Vietnam; Michele Wee, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam; Nguyen Xuan Tan, CEO, Schaeffler Vietnam; Ho Tu Bao, Professor Emeritus, Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST).

Host Anthony Lacabela interviewed guests in four 30-minute episodes to learn more about Vietnam’s digital landscape and its potential to become one of the top digital nations in the world. Topics include Vietnam. Future of Digital Health in Vietnam; Vietnam Southeast Asia’s Emerging IT Hub. The future of IT human resource development in Vietnam.

Through these interviews, FPT Software Chairman Chu Thi Thanh Ha said he wants to promote Vietnam as a growing IT hub in the region with an open economy, multiple solutions, digital innovation initiatives and an increasing workforce. says. This is a great opportunity to expand his FPT as a global IT service provider and digital transformation pioneer company providing advanced solutions and services to customers around the world.

In the episode, FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh emphasized the importance of FPT’s mission to serve Vietnam. We wanted to create technology that would revolutionize this country, and have been doing so ever since.

“Beyond Innovation was produced exclusively by Globalive Media and delivered to over 437 million households in over 70 countries on Bloomberg TV. It was streamed to over 1,550 universities in the United States, with several airlines including United, Air Canada, Air France, Delta, WestJet, Saudia, Middle Eastern Airlines, Kenya Airways, Japan Airlines, Royal Air Maroc Innovation” episode is featured.

The third season of Beyond Innovation airs on Bloomberg TV every Saturday at 5:00 PM EDT, 10:00 PM BST and Sundays at 2:00 PM. HKT. The series will be available online in March 2023.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation is a leading global technology and IT services & solutions provider headquartered in Vietnam with revenues of approximately US$1.6 billion and 54,000 employees in 28 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, FPT provides world-class services in smart factory, digital platform, RPA, AI, IoT, enterprise mobility, digital product development, cloud, AR/VR, business applications, application services, managed services, etc. To do. upon. The company serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide, 85 of which are in aerospace and aviation, manufacturing and automotive, banking, finance, insurance, logistics and transportation, healthcare and life sciences, and retail e-commerce. , a Fortune Global 500 company in utilities and energy. , more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com/.

About Global Media

Globalive Media is the premier curator and producer of multimedia content focused on business, technology and innovation. We create content that celebrates and discovers entrepreneurs, startups and leaders who change the world for the better. Through the stories we tell, we connect the global ecosystem to help move the way we live and do business positively. For more information, please visit www.beyondinnovation.tv.

