Google: Neutral view over profits, wait for long-term profits

Background

Problems in the global economy are putting pressure on the performance of many companies. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is no exception. The company’s results are under pressure from the global advertising market slowdown and the US dollar index gains. As part of our analysis of Q3 2022 results, we noted the undervaluation of GOOGL’s stock. Then, after publication, he realized that GOOGL’s share price had fallen, making it a good time to start forming positions in the company’s stock. Google’s stock is up 7.7% since its last report (as of Jan. 30), and the S&P 500 is up 6.9% over the same period. Let’s see what we can expect from the upcoming Q4 results, scheduled for February 2nd (after the market close). Looking ahead, I note that I maintain a positive opinion about the company, but my positive opinion is of a long-term nature. have an opinion

Consensus forecast for Q4 2022

Let’s start by analyzing the consensus forecast for GOOGL’s Q4 2022 results.

The consensus revenue forecast for the fourth quarter is $76.5 billion, representing 2% year-over-year growth and 11% quarter-over-quarter growth. Sales growth continues to be impacted by the stronger US dollar year-on-year. Recall that regions outside the US account for his 51% of his GOOGL revenue.

Google Search segment revenue is expected to reach $43.2 billion, in line with last year’s results and up 9% from Q3 2022. According to consensus, YouTube ad revenue is expected to reach $8.2 billion (-4% YoY, +17% QoQ). Google Network revenue is projected to be $8.9 billion (-4% YoY, +14% QoQ). Google Cloud revenue is expected to be approximately $7.2 billion (+30% YoY, +5% QoQ). Google Other segment revenue is expected to be $8.1 billion, flat YoY, QoQ +18%.

Operating income is expected to be $19 billion (-13% YoY, +11% QoQ, 25% margin). The Google Services segment is expected to generate $22 billion in operating profit (-15% YoY, +12% QoQ). Google Cloud segment operating income is expected to be -$875 million, up 2% year-over-year but down 25% from the prior quarter. The Other Betting segment is expected to have an operating loss of $1.5 billion, compared with $1.45 billion last year and $1.6 billion last quarter. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be $1.21, -21% year-over-year and +14% sequentially.

It is very difficult to clearly expect positive results from the upcoming Google report. On the one hand, fairly conservative results are expected for many segments, but on the other hand, those segments related to the advertising market may show worse results than expected. We are concerned about the state of the global advertising market in the fourth quarter. In addition to actual results, the company’s forecast for the first quarter of 2023 will be important. Traditionally, this is an equally important part of the report. Intel’s recent earnings show this clearly.

Q1 2023 Consensus Forecast

First quarter total revenue is expected to be $70.7 billion, +4% year over year. The Google Search segment is expected to generate $40.1 billion in revenue (+1% YoY). YouTube ad revenue is expected to reach $6.9 billion (+1% YoY). Revenue from Google Networks is projected to be $8 billion (-1% YoY). Google Other revenue is projected to be $7 billion (+4% YoY). The consensus forecast for Google Cloud revenue is $7.4 billion (+29% YoY).

Operating income is expected to be $18.2 billion (-9% YoY, 26% margin). Google Services operating profit is expected to be at the level of $20.7 billion (-10% YoY). Google Cloud segment operating profit is projected to be (-$787 million). A year ago, we lost $931 million. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be $1.18. (-4% YoY).

As can be seen from the figures above, the consensus forecast for 1Q does not anticipate a significant improvement in earnings. It is possible that the actual outcome will be higher, but that is unlikely given the current global macroeconomic conditions. Let’s analyze the current relative valuation of a company’s stock to understand if the company’s stock is at risk of a significant decline in the event of a weak quarterly earnings.

Comparative evaluation of the alphabet

As a colleague, I have used the remaining FAANG Group companies and added Microsoft and Tesla.

Alphabet shares trade at 10.7x forward EV/EBITDA, the second lowest multiple in the sector after Meta. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for the remaining companies in this sample is 19.5x. What about the fundamentals of these companies? Google’s revenue growth is expected to be in the 8% range next year (consensus forecast). Other companies are projected to grow at an average rate of 9%, and excluding Tesla from this sample shows an average growth rate of 6%. Alphabet’s ROTC (return on capital) is 17.6%, compared to an average ROTC for peers of 17.1%. Google’s FCF margin is the highest at 22%. Only Apple and Microsoft have higher FCF margins, at 28% and 29% respectively. Alphabet’s combined revenue growth and FCF margin is 30%, while the average combined for other companies is 26%.

Using peers’ EV/EBITDA multiples and revenue growth + FCF margin ratio, Alphabet’s fair multiple is 39% higher than its current multiple (EV/EBITDA 15x). We have excluded Amazon and Tesla from our sample. This is because its presence in the sample positively affects the multiples of the Alphabet target. However, it cannot be denied that the problem is not with Alphabet’s undervalued multiples, but with its peers’ overvalued multiples. Netflix’s multiple, for example, is very difficult to explain with the fundamentals I wrote in my NFLX Q4 financial preview and review.

Consider whether the alphabet has traded in multiples of 15 in the past few years. The company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple over the past two years was 13.2x, 23% above its current multiple. However, this multiple was during a time of more favorable macroeconomic conditions for the company (interest rates were much lower than they are today) and the advertising market was in better shape. A return to average levels in GOOGL’s multiples therefore looks more likely than growth in multiples approaching peers’ levels.

What are the driving forces behind multiple growth?

Alphabet’s shares should drive drivers back to historical average multiple levels. there aren’t many of them.

Two of the big news from the past few weeks are worth highlighting. First, the DOJ and a group of eight states announced antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet. DOJ accuses Alphabet of violating antitrust laws in its advertising business. The plaintiffs allege violations of the Sherman Act and seek the separation of the company. Recall that under previous antitrust lawsuits, the Trump administration accused the company of abusing market power in its Internet search business. At this time, we believe it is unlikely that Alphabet will lose this lawsuit. That said, the lawsuit will put pressure on the company’s stock price.

The second news is partially positive and should have a positive impact on the company’s margins amid slowing revenue growth. Alphabet has announced that it will cut its 12,000 employees, about 6% of the company’s workforce. In the short term, this will certainly have a positive impact on the company’s profitability, but in theory such cuts could have a negative impact on future business growth. However, the news background still doesn’t give much ground for optimism and the impetus for GOOGL’s share growth.

final thoughts

The company’s upcoming report will determine the dynamics of GOOGL’s stock in the next quarter. I don’t think it will be negative. However, the company’s current valuation relative to its closest peers gives us reason to believe the stock is undervalued. In the short term, I think it will be quite difficult to demonstrate the growth potential of Google stock, but in the long term, I think it is worth building up growth stocks. Apart from that, it should be noted that Alphabet’s stock looks more attractive in my opinion compared to other companies doing business related to the advertising market (social media companies). Incidentally, Snap reported on Tuesday (after the market close). It could provide a first hint of what to expect from Alphabet’s earnings and digital ad market dynamics in Q4 2022.

