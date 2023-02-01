[Tokyo Outlook] Bringing Japanese innovation to the world





From the perspective of Yasuo Naito, Editor-in-Chief of JAPAN Forward, there are nuances to the issues Japan is involved in and influencing. “Tokyo Outlook” is a bi-weekly column that shares such insights and analysis. Previous English editions of the series can be found at JAPAN Forward. The series is also published in Japanese.

Technological innovation is truly remarkable. Technology has been used for better and for worse, but it has undoubtedly changed the world and provided a glimpse into the future of humanity.

JAPAN Forward provides extensive coverage of the latest innovations and science news from Japan for English-speaking readers. Two of last week’s top three articles were about new technologies.

In Part 1, a respected professional photographer reviews the FUJIFILM X100 frankly. The latest high-end compact digital cameras are all the rage among photography enthusiasts. His test shots of the camera in the streets of Tokyo are simply breathtaking. An interesting takeaway from this article, however, is that the best photos require more than the latest technology.

FujiFilm X100V tested in Tokyo (Jason Halayko) Japan’s first surgical robot

The second article focuses on Japan’s first surgical robots, which only started production after the United States. Readers may be surprised that surgical robots were originally developed as military technology. This may be why Japan, a robotics superpower, is lagging behind in the development of surgical robots.

Hinotori, Japan’s first surgical robot, was jointly developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Sysmex, a healthcare company. The techniques used in Hinotori have been fine-tuned to work even on petite patients like Japanese.

As creators work to make robots smaller and cheaper, their share of the domestic market is expanding. We are currently planning to expand our sales channels to Europe, America and Asian countries.

This month, a robot developer won the Prime Minister’s Award at the 9th Monodzukuri Nippon Grand Awards.

Hinotori’s “cockpit” area (Medicaloid) A Glimpse Into the Future

Hinotori has helped medical science reach unprecedented heights. One day, surgeons may be able to operate remotely on people who live in areas that lack access to the medical care they need. In the future, artificial intelligence may evolve to control automated surgical robots like in science fiction. These musings are no longer mere fantasies.

In Japan, which has become a super-aging society, the time will come when surgery using surgical robots will occupy the majority. Breakthrough innovations like Hinotori can evolve into core technologies through grand experiments.

SoftBank Robotics’ Pepper can not only greet and guide humans, but also provide services.sustainable development goals

Although it was not featured in the top article of JAPAN Forward, the interview with a Japanese researcher who is developing a quantum computer that far exceeds the performance of conventional supercomputers is also an interesting article.

In one of our top stories late last year, we reported how a Japanese research team discovered that caffeic acid improves the performance of semiconductors. Chips used to be called “manufacturing rice” in Japan because they play an important role in the domestic industry.

Another popular article was about innovative aquaculture techniques that dramatically improved the efficiency of producing the coveted delicacy, caviar.

Both innovations have the potential to help us move closer to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

An organic thin-film solar cell developed by Sumitomo Chemical and others. By coating a thin substrate such as a plastic film with an organic semiconductor material, it is lightweight, thin, and flexible (Sankei).From Japan to Earth

Operated by JAPAN Forward, Japan 2 Earth covers a wide range of Japan’s latest innovations. It provides insight into the contributions of Japanese companies and communities to improving the global environment. For example, this article about his efforts by two municipalities in Japan to recycle disposable diapers into new diapers has generated interest among European companies.

October 13, Osaki Town, Kagoshima Prefecture, So Recycle Center (Sankei by Sayaka Kimura), which cleans and disinfects used diaper materials.

Japan is making great strides in technological innovation toward a bright future. By publishing these stories in English, the common language of the world, JAPAN Forward hopes to bring monozukuri, the spirit of Japanese craftsmanship, to the forefront of the global stage. Technological innovation opens up the future of Japan.

Together with our readers and supporters, JAPAN Forward aims to evolve into next-generation media guided by the light of technological innovation.

Please look forward to the February 20 issue of the next Tokyo Observatory.

Please read the article in Japanese.

Author: JAPAN Forward Chief Editor Yasuo Naito

