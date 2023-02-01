Three years after Brexit: Britain’s tech and innovation sector has yet to see the promised ‘sunlit highlands’





The UK left the European Union three years ago on January 31, promising a “sunlit highlands” for the next Brexit. Thanks to reduced bureaucracy and reduced costs, it will be a country where innovation, competition and growth all thrive.

The British government proclaimed so at the time, but three years later, the sunlit highlands still haven’t appeared.

In terms of the broader economic outlook, the UK is the only G7 country to receive cuts in its newly released 2023 growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which forecasts the UK economy to contract by 0.6% in 2023. I’m here.

Even Russia, which faces a number of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, has improved its forecasts, with the country projected to grow 0.3% this year.

This economic slowdown, along with other consequences of Brexit, is affecting countries in the science, technology and innovation arena.

Horizon Europe: Britain in the Cold

Brexit has had a particular impact on science in academia. The EU is blocking Britain’s participation in Horizon Europe, an ambitious research and innovation programme, as the conflict over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues.

Horizon Europe aims to promote the EU’s scientific and technological capacity, innovation, competitiveness and employment.

Scientists can apply for funding from a 95.5 billion-budget program that will run from 2021-2027. Until now, it has been an important source of funding for British scientists.

In the 2014-2020 Horizon programme, the UK received the second highest funding ($7.9 billion), with only Germany contributing.

“Academically, I would say that, as any scientist or academic would say, it is plainly bad. This is due to the fact that we have not been able to get it, says Meyers, a senior researcher at the Center for European Reform (CER).

He told Euronews Next that there is speculation that current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may try to settle the Northern Ireland Protocol issue, but that could put pressure on Britain’s relationship with schemes like Horizon Europe. It will pave the way, but Brexit has already done significant damage.

“With the sheer uncertainty over whether and when the UK would become part of the Horizon, many scientists had to come up with alternative plans, which they definitely have. “It’s no more efficient and effective than it was. The UK remained an associate member.”

When it comes to innovation, Myers said the UK had problems before Brexit, which made matters worse.

“There is a much smaller market we can serve right now as the UK is deviating from EU regulations,” he said.

“And if you’re a global business and you’re looking at where to invest in innovation and new product rollouts, obviously you want to put it in a market with as many addressable customers as possible. I think

labor shortage

Another impact of Brexit is the barriers put up by ending free movement from the EU. Hiring foreign workers is expensive for many companies today, and they have to pay a fee to obtain a license to sponsor foreign workers.

In addition, these workers bear additional costs as the application fee for a typical “skilled worker” visa costs between 625 (709) and 1,423 (1,614) and they have to pay “medical costs” of 624 annually. doing. .

“Even if we lower regulatory standards to qualify for a visa, if we have to pay thousands of pounds just to get in, we can see that the UK will be a less attractive place for immigrants than it was in the past. to,” Meyers said.

There are also many jobs in the UK that need to be filled, especially in the tech industry.

A committee of the House of Lords, the upper house of the UK Parliament, has investigated the question of labor shortages at the end of 2022 and found that the end of freedom of movement has affected vacancies, which recently reached a record high. bottom.

While early retirement has been advocated as the biggest reason for the labor shortage, the move for EU workers to leave the UK and replace non-EU workers is fueling mismatches within the workforce and contributing to vacancies and labor shortages in The Commission concluded.

Some jobs have been listed by the UK government as ‘deficit occupations’ with reduced requirements and fees to try to fill the role. It includes many technical and scientific jobs, including developer, designer, and IT professional roles.

UK potential

Given that the UK has much less market access than it did when it was in the EU, Brexit will likely change the UK’s role as a place for businesses to innovate, says Meyers. presumably decreased.

“This has to be one of the biggest drivers of whether innovation and investment is done in the UK or elsewhere,” he said.

An e-book released Tuesday by think tank Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and Britain in a Changing Europe examines the economics of Brexit and its impact so far.

Their research clearly shows that before Brexit the UK was more open to trade and immigration and more attractive to foreign direct investment.

In a recent report produced by Meyers and colleagues, the CER also set out a number of steps the UK could take to improve the science and technology situation in the post-Brexit UK.

A return to the single market “would solve many of these problems”, the report says, but is unlikely for a few years, making at least a resolution of the Northern Ireland Protocol a pressing priority. It should be

That would allow the UK to return to plans like Horizon Europe and calm business nerves.

They also recommend developing an evidence-based plan to assess when the UK deviates from EU norms, and to get national political parties to agree to agreements on funding science and innovation. .

