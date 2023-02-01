Google’s ChatGPT rivals include a search bot and a tool called ‘Apprentice Bard’





According to CNBC, Google employees have been testing several potential ChatGPT competitors as part of the tech giant’s bid to start working on OpenAI’s technology. An earlier New York Times report said Google CEO Sundar Pichai had declared “Code Red” to accelerate AI development so that he could launch at least 20 of his AI-powered products this year. said. Now, CNBC details several products the company is working on, including a chatbot called “Apprentice Bard,” which uses Google’s LaMDA conversational technology.

Apparently, Google management asked the LaMDA team to prioritize working on ChatGPT competitors, telling them that it would take precedence over any other project, and even warning them not to attend unrelated meetings. bottom. Apprentice Bard reportedly looks and functions like ChatGPT in that users can type questions or prompts into a text box and receive a written response.

CNBC says it has seen samples proving that the bot’s responses contain information about recent events that ChatGPT cannot because it has limited knowledge of what happened in 2021 and beyond. Google furlough. (The company said it’s unlikely this year because it’s in good financial shape.) As you’ll remember, Google’s LaMDA technology was said to have earned the sensibility of engineers at previous companies. Fired after making a claim.

Google is also reportedly testing a new search page that uses a question and answer format. The home page shows five potential question prompts instead of “I’m Feeling Lucky” below the search bar. When a user types in a query, the page generates human-like responses with gray speech bubbles. Below these answers are suggested follow-up questions followed by typical search results with links and headlines. Alphabet is also working on a project called Atlas in its own cloud division. CNBC hasn’t provided any details on what it is, but it’s reportedly still part of Google’s “Code Red” effort.

At this time, it’s unclear which Google projects will be made available to the public. His AI chief at Google, Jeff Dean, said at an all-employee meeting that he’s moving “more conservatively than smaller startups” to discuss the company’s response to ChatGPT. In the end, giving people wrong information has far more repercussions for big names like Google. In fact, The Times previously said the tech giant is prioritizing safety, accuracy, and blocking misinformation when it comes to developing search chatbots. If reports that Microsoft will incorporate his ChatGPT technology into his Bing in March of this year are true, we could also see Google’s search chatbot in the near future.

