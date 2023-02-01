Digital Democracy Strengthens Society – CEPA





Our citizens challenge the legitimacy of democratic elections. Digital tools offer potential solutions. They can modernize our voting system and promote political participation.

Finland and its Nordic neighbors teach us good lessons.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, governments have rolled out special voting arrangements such as mail-in ballots, proxy voting, and mobile ballot box voting. Political parties have used new technologies to aid campaigns and reach voters. They leveraged new methods of fundraising and virtual gatherings.

These new remote digital practices must become a permanent part of future elections. In Estonia, his 44% of voters voted online in the latest EU elections. This is a new record for internet voting. Estonian officials have said that spreading remote digital voting will require her two components: electronic identity he infrastructure and political will. Since 2005, Estonia has enabled 1.3 million citizens to vote online. Estonia is the first and still the only country to hold legally binding general elections over the Internet.

Call it e-Estonia. Estonians can conduct almost all interactions with the government online. Get married, pay parking tickets, and get building permits in just a few clicks.

Of course, change comes with challenges. Sophisticated online manipulation can destabilize democracies and bolster extremists and electoral opponents. Moreover, what works in a small, homogeneous country can be difficult to implement in a large, heterogeneous country like the United States.

Before the Internet, newspapers and traditional media allowed only one national conversation. Lacking common arguments and narratives, many of today’s democracies face fragmented information environments. Democracies have become confident, even arrogant, in thinking they can sustain and absorb conflicts and divisive arguments on all levels.

But the solution is not to wish for a return to the analog past. Even in the face of new AI-driven technologies such as ChatGPT, we need to ensure an open and transparent online environment. My home country shows that digital tools can foster pragmatism and defeat propaganda. Finland ranked first among her 41 European countries for her fifth consecutive year in resilience to misinformation in a recent survey. Media literacy is part of the national core his curriculum starting in preschool.

A successful digital democracy requires a strong infrastructure. Both Estonia and Finland boast strong broadband networks. Finland is one of the most connected countries in the world, with 96% of households accessing broadband internet. Since 2010, broadband Internet access has been considered a legal right for all citizens and businesses.

Digital tools must be designed to protect citizens from surveillance and cyberattacks. My vision for a democratic digital nation is to create an expanding deliberative democracy that derives legitimacy from public exchanges and debates among equal citizens, rather than from traditional moments of voting. Trust in society and its institutions. depends on All citizens have a continuous political body to exercise their freedom of expression and thought, and online platforms help them do that.

Encourage excluded citizens to participate outside of elections and engage voters in online meetings and policy debates. Turku’s Bo Accademia University has set up a fascinating lab for a small, randomly selected group of citizens to discuss the city’s transport plans.

One group included politicians. another did not. Researchers theorized that arguing with politicians would lead to division. they were wrong.

No trace of difference between the two treatment groups was reported, the report concluded. It concludes that we can debate with citizens without giving.

The unequal distribution of material wealth in society is reflected in the digital divide. In the digital divide, the poor have less opportunity to participate in digital democracy than the rich. In the years to come, we must reduce inequality to strengthen and sustain democracy. The new age of digital democracy requires equal online access for all. It means more than encouraging participation in elections. That means building a true digital deliberative space.

Charlotta Colln is an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the European Center for Policy Analysis. She is currently Director of the Office of Research, International Relations and Corporate Relations at the Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki, Finland.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Policy Analysis Center.

