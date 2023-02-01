



Digital health company CarePredict will bring CareVoice to its line of wearables for seniors called Tempo. This new feature allows family members and caregivers to record and schedule reminders (recurring or one-time) about taking medications or upcoming appointments. Voice messages can also be personal notes for special occasions. The CareVoice feature is intended to support older people to live independently longer and provide peace of mind to their loved ones. Reminders help people with their daily activities and, as reported by Longevity.Technology, play automatically from her Tempo device on the wrist, so family members don’t have to worry about their loved ones missing messages. .

From the family’s perspective, messages can be recorded and scheduled via the CarePredict TouchPoint app. This is an especially useful feature if you live far away from your loved ones. The CareVoice feature is specifically intended to help people suffering from early-stage dementia and memory loss.

In addition to the new CareVoice feature, Tempo wearables can also detect subtle changes in the wearer’s daily activities and behavioral patterns, and changes that precede changes in health. By recognizing these early signs, you can be proactive early, prevent the condition from progressing, and alert caregivers that this potential condition needs to be addressed.

Learn more about the features and benefits of this revolutionary wearable here at Longevity.Technology.

read more:

Artificial intelligence can improve patient experience

Prescription costs are an important factor in medical non-compliance

New study better matches technology innovations with patients for improved medical adherence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.youareunltd.com/2023/01/31/innovative-new-wearable-can-track-subtle-activity-changes-and-provide-personalized-voice-reminders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos