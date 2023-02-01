Google’s powerful new AI can turn text into music





Listen for yourself AI Music

Google researchers showed off the latest tricks they taught MusicLM, an artificial intelligence model that turns simple text prompts into full-fledged music.

And judging by the samples they’ve shared so far (ranging from 30 seconds to entire 5-minute tracks), they’re pretty impressive, but not perfect, especially when it comes to non-electronic genres and simulations of human vocals.

One particularly smooth-sounding track is inspired by the “main soundtrack of an arcade game,” while another interprets the “swing” music in an eerie and terrifyingly robotic way, and Duke Ellington’s You may end up back in the graveyard.

humming and whistling

This may not be the first music generation tool, nor is it the first time we’ve come across MusicLM, but this latest iteration offers some new and powerful tricks.

As detailed in a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper shared by the researchers, this version of MusicLM is a “synthesis of text and melody, in that it can transform whistling and humming melodies according to the style described in the text.” Can be conditioned on both captions.”

The results are impressive, as evidenced by the samples provided. A small 10-second hum or whistle melody can easily be transformed into an entire a cappella performance, guitar solo, or string quartet playing. AI can even turn a finger-strummed guitar sample into a sultry jazz saxophone passage.

The researchers argue that this is an iterative improvement over previous efforts.

“Our experiments show that MusicLM outperforms previous systems in both sound quality and adherence to textual descriptions,” reads the paper, adding that their tool will be used by Mubert, a music-generating AI. compared to other competing efforts such as

But before you ask: No, the researchers won’t release the tool to the public for one important reason: potential piracy or “potential misuse of creative content”, the music industry already We are very careful.

Read more: Google’s new AI turns text into music [The Verge]

AI Music Deep Dive: Record Labels Scared of Rise of AI Music Generators

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/the-byte/google-new-ai-text-music The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

