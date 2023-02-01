Tech layoffs: Paypal, Google, Microsoft and more are cutting jobs





As the economy slows and customers hold back their spending, the burgeoning tech industry is facing the math.

In the last month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing jobs that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM announced its 3,900 layoffs in January, making him one of the latest companies to cut jobs, less than 2% of its global workforce.

Despite a spike in layoffs, most tech companies are still significantly larger than they were three years ago. However, industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates as it puts the brakes on economic growth.

“Technology layoffs will be a major theme this year, as Silicon Valley is now approaching cost-cutting mode reality after a decade of hyper-growth,” Wedbush analysts said in a research note on Friday. said.

As for what that means for tech workers, it’s too early to say, experts say. Despite a flurry of layoff announcements, information sector hiring increased throughout most of last year, falling only in December. This suggests that demand for talent is still strong enough that many laid-off tech workers are likely to find new jobs.

“While layoffs at high-profile companies make the headlines, many companies are desperate for more workers, especially technical workers. There is a high demand, right down to commercial organizations,” he said. Robert Frick, corporate economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, said:

“The labor market remains so tight that many tech workers and other skilled workers are hired quickly before they receive unemployment benefits. You are more likely to be hired by a company, which has a higher demand for labor than large companies.

The tech recession is an anomaly at a time when the job market is at its tightest in decades, allowing many workers to demand higher wages. Across the economy, layoffs announced last year were the second lowest after 2021 in a 30-year period tracked by outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

But even as overall layoffs fell, technology layoffs increased, with a quarter of layoffs last year in the tech sector.

The biggest tech companies to announce cuts after 2022 are:

alphabet

Google’s parent company announced on January 20 that it will lay off 12,000 employees, or about 6% of its 186,000 strong global workforce. CEO Sundar Pichai said the cuts would apply “to the entire alphabet: product areas, features, levels and geographies.”

Pichai told employees that Silicon Valley companies were hiring too quickly during the pandemic.

“The past two years have seen a period of dramatic growth,” Pichai said in an email also posted on Alphabet’s corporate blog. We adopted it because of an economic reality that is different from the one we are in.”

Amazon

The e-commerce company is moving to cut about 18,000 positions. This is a downshift that started in November and will continue this year. This is just a fraction of a strong global workforce of 1.5 million people.

The majority of the company’s employees work in sprawling warehouse and logistics operations that have doubled in size during the pandemic, but the job cuts are primarily in the company’s less profitable divisions, such as those responsible for voice assistants. Influence white-collar employees, Alexa.

caravan

An online car dealership cut about 2,500 jobs in May 2022, or 12% of its workforce. The company has been widely criticized for its handling of layoffs, many of which took place via his Zoom and email.

The Phoenix-based company, which delivers new and used cars to buyers, has accused the cuts of being in an “auto recession.”

coin base

The cryptocurrency trading platform cut about 20% of its workforce in January, or about 950 people. In June, he lost 1,100 employees jobs, his second layoff in less than a year.

IBM

The company plans to cut about 3,900 jobs, the company’s chief financial officer told Bloomberg in January. The cuts represent approximately 1.5% of the company’s global workforce and come despite IBM’s higher-than-expected earnings in its most recent quarter.

The Armonk, New York-based company will continue to hire in what its finance executive called “high-growth areas.” IBM last year announced it would invest tens of billions of dollars in New York’s Hudson Valley to boost semiconductor manufacturing.

lift

The ride-hailing service announced in November that it would cut 13% of its workforce, or about 700 people. Layoffs affect the company’s employees because Lyft’s driver fleet is considered an independent company, not employees of the transportation company.

meta

Facebook’s parent company laid off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, in November. Meta has struggled more than many tech companies this year. Its user base dwindled, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg spooked investors by spending billions to build what he called the “metaverse.” The company’s stock has lost two-thirds of its value since peaking in August 2021.

microsoft

The company announced in January that it would cut about 10,000 jobs, almost 5% of its workforce, to refocus its strategy on artificial intelligence and away from hardware. In his two years to June 2022, Microsoft expanded from his 163,000 employees to his 221,000.

PayPal

The digital payments company announced in January that it would cut 2,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, to deal with what it called a “challenging macroeconomic environment.”

The San Jose, Calif.-based company is the parent company of PayPal, as well as brands such as payment apps Venmo and Xoom, and coupon service Honey. PayPal said the cuts will disproportionately affect various brands, but declined to elaborate further.

robin hood

The company, whose app has helped attract a new generation of investors to the market, said in August it would cut its workforce by 23%, or about 780 jobs. This is the second layoff of

Salesforce

The company cut 10% of its workforce in January, or about 7,300 employees. It also said it would close some offices, citing a “challenging” environment and declining customer spending.

snap

The company, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, announced in August that it would lay off 20% of its workforce. Snap’s staff has grown to over 5,600 over the last few years. That means even after laying off more than 1,000 people, Snap has more staff than he did a year ago.

Spotify

The music-streaming service announced in January that it would cut 6% of its workforce, or about 580, as part of a drive to streamline the company. In 2022, Spotify’s operating costs grew twice as fast as his revenue, said CEO Daniel Ek, calling the pace “unsustainable.”

In a Jan. 23 letter to employees posted on the company’s site, CEO Daniel Elk said, “We still spend far too much time syncing up on slightly different strategies. “And in a difficult economic environment, efficiency becomes more important.”

stripes

The payment processor announced layoffs of about 1,000 employees in November, representing 14% of its workforce. In an email to employees posted on Stripe’s website, Chief Executive Patrick Collison hopes the company will have “sleeker times” amid a deteriorating economy. said.

twitter

About half of the 7,500 social media platform staff were laid off after Tesla billionaire CEO Elon Musk bought the service in October. Although the number is unknown, some have objected to the demands for new ownership and Musk’s “extremely hardcore” demeanor.

Wayfair

The online shopping company announced in January that it would cut 1,750 jobs, or about 10% of its global workforce, to meet reduced consumer demand after the pandemic-induced home renovation boom. This is his second layoff for the Boston-based company, which cut 870 employees in August.

CEO Niraj Shah said the company “simply got too big.”

“In hindsight, like our peers in the tech industry, we have scaled up spending too quickly over the past few years,” Shah said in a statement.

