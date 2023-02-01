Gmail Creator Says ChatGPT Could Break Google Within Two Years





Having had as much impact as ChatGPT has had since its launch in November, a prominent computer engineer believes we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg. Shortly after the debut of OpenAI’s Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (ChatGPT), Gmail creator Paul Buchheit said on his Twitter that ChatGPT would put Google out of business in “a year or he’s two.” I predicted it could happen.

“AI eliminates the search engine results page where they make the most money,” writes Buchheit. “Even if you catch up with AI, you can’t fully deploy AI without destroying the most valuable parts of your business!”

He then went on to provide a detailed account of how Google’s downfall could play out.

The way I imagine this happens is that the URL/search bar in your browser is replaced by an AI that auto-completes my thoughts/questions as you type, while giving you the best answer (which could be a link to a website or product). (there are some). Old search engine backends are used by AI to gather relevant information and links and summarize them for the user. It’s like asking a human researcher to do a job, but AI instantly does what would take a human in minutes.

Since the advent of ChatGPT, the internet has signaled the end of Google, but Buchheit’s argument is well-understood. Ads generate most of Google’s revenue. Searching on Google shows ads and Google makes money. But if search engine results pages (SERPs) become irrelevant due to the fact that AI can accurately answer user questions without showing pages full of links (and ads), why again? Will you use Google?

So even if Google launches its own ChatGPT alternative in the near future, it will keep people away from their most important source of revenue.

It’s hard to imagine the SERPs going out of fashion any time soon. How often do you search for new movie, show, or game reviews and click multiple links to see different opinions? and find the best option for your needs? However, most of us rarely click straight through the first page of search results.

