How to connect DVC to Google Drive (remote storage) to store and version data | Bansal, Denmark | | January 2023





Can’t access cloud storage options like GCS, S3 or Azure Blob? No problem! Free Google Drive is always here to help. With the help of his open source DVC and free Google Drive, he can share datasets with collaborators. However, it’s important to note that Google Drive only offers 15 GB of storage for personal accounts. More storage may be available if your account is associated with an educational institution or work. So, consider your storage needs before choosing Google Drive as your remote storage option. If you have enough storage, you’re ready to learn how to connect your DVC to Google Drive.

If you choose Google Cloud Storage as your remote, follow the blog below

So without further ado, let’s jump right into the hands-on experience.

Download data: Create a GitHub/BITBUCKET repository: Log in to your GitHub/BITBUCKET account. Create a new repository. Clone the repository. Copy the clone URL from the repository. Use git clone. Clone the repository. Create a data folder and unzip it. Inside your repository, create a new folder called data. Unzip the downloaded data file into the data folder. Create a virtual environment. Open a terminal/command prompt in your repository. Run python. -m venv Create a virtual environment with venv. Activate the virtual environment by running source venv/bin/activate. Install and initialize DVC: Run pip install dvc to install DVC. Initialize the DVC by running dvc init. Add data via DVC: Run dvc. Add data/raw_data/ to add data. Run git add data/.gitignore data/raw_data.dvc and run git commit -m “Adding Data”. Run git push origin master to push your changes to your repository. Add Gdrive as Remote: Create a folder on the drive to store DVC data. (Note that this folder is used to store and version your data) Find the Folder ID of your Google Drive folder. Run dvc remote add –default drive gdrive:// Install drive dependencies: Run pip install dvc_gdrive to install gdrive dependencies. Push the data: Run dvc push to push the data. Authorize the drive in your browser. git: Run git status to see your changes. git add .dvc/config, git commit -m “Adding data to remote” and git push to finish pushing to the repository.

