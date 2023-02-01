Former Google engineer fired over mental health leave ‘griefed’





A Google engineer says he learned he was laid off at 2 a.m. on mental health leave. Ali Neal called his friend and said he drank whiskey and “mourned” his layoff until morning. Neil said Google won’t allow her to bring her work laptop or other devices into the office. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

A furloughed Google engineer said he was “silently saddened” after receiving a 2 a.m. resignation email while he was on mental health leave.

Ali Neil, who started working at Google in 2020, told Insider that she discovered the tech giant had fired her when she was on mental health leave for just over three months.

Neil, 29, was reading on his Kindle before bed when he decided to check his email and saw a job offer from Google at 2am. She immediately called her friend to tell them the news, but she said it felt like “a personal attack on her.”

“I drank a glass of whiskey and had a little toast,” Neil said, adding that he couldn’t fall asleep and was “silent and saddened until morning.”

After her employment letter, Neil said she was logged out of her work laptop, email and corporate documents, leaving her with few ways to reach her manager and colleagues.

An insider saw a copy of Neil’s retirement email.

Neal was one of nearly 12,000 employees Google announced it was laying off from its global workforce. The layoffs follow job cuts announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and other big tech companies in recent months.

It was “unlike Google”

Neil said he could be laid off, but he thought he was safe because he was already on vacation.

According to Neil, she “bleed for Google.” She met and exceeded her performance expectations while enjoying what she did.

Neal said he felt that Google was a safe and stable environment with a very low risk of being fired. She described the layoff process as “unGoogle” and done without warning.

“In probably one of the most difficult employment conditions and housing markets, I had to find a job for the first time in years after taking mental health leave,” said Neil.

Google will not allow Neil to return to the office and drop off her work laptop and other devices, she said. The company told her to meet a security guard somewhere near her office or box her items up and ship them, she added.

According to insiders, it happened with some Google employees who came to the office unaware that they had been fired but were unable to wear their badges.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal US business hours.

A company spokesperson previously referred insiders to a blog post by CEO Sundar Pichai announcing the dismissal, saying, “That’s all we have to share at this point.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-engineer-laid-off-mental-health-leave-mourned-email-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos