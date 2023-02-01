Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets users even if it’s boring





Over a decade ago, Samsung bet that its flagship Galaxy S smartphone would rival Apple’s iPhone. This bet helped the South Korean behemoth establish itself as a standard-bearer in his Android camp. Thirteen years later, the Galaxy S series is still doing well, but in a sea of ​​unconventional smartphones from competing Chinese brands, it needs to rethink.

On Wednesday, Samsung will hold an event in person in San Francisco to unveil its new line of Galaxy S23 smartphones. The launch event will be a reflection of Samsung’s mobile phone strategy this year and where the premium smartphone market is headed, especially at a time when economic headwinds are making consumers conscious of big purchases.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker by volume, may reveal three smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series. The entry-level Galaxy S23 model, the step-up S23 Plus with a larger screen, and the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra. New phones will come with faster processors, improved battery life, camera upgrades, and new colors. Still, Samsung has sold millions of new phones thanks to its brand name, carrier partnerships, and a clever marketing campaign to lure consumers into paying over his $1,000 for a Galaxy S phone. is expected to.

Whether it’s Samsung’s latest Galaxy flagship or Apple’s latest iPhone, there’s no question that smartphone updates have become repetitive to the point of almost tedium, but how do you compare new smartphones to their predecessors? It is important to note that it is becoming increasingly impractical to CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood told indianexpress.com:

Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra replaces the once-popular Note series. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Unlike in the past, when attractive features like screen size, better cameras, waterproofing, and better battery life convinced consumers to buy newer phones, these days, older devices require an upgrade. Consumers are sticking with their phones longer than ever before, he says. A typical consumer who upgrades his mobile phone uses a product that is at least three years old.

This issue is not unique to Samsung. That entire smartphone market. For those who haven’t updated their smartphones in the last 3-4 years, Samsung’s new Galaxy, especially if you’re using an older phone and struggling to charge the battery, or if your device hasn’t gotten any new software updates. We recommend updating to the S23 series.Upgrading from the Galaxy S10 5G to the latest and greatest Galaxy phone is a big step up and would really improve the user experience for those customers.

Smartphones are no longer fun and exciting. The Galaxy S23 likely won’t differ from its predecessor in terms of size and features.It will be faster and may have an improved camera. That’s all. The same is true for Apple. The latest iPhone 14 offers a gradual upgrade to the previous generation model. There’s not much to brag about for entry-level models. Once known for offering cutting-edge hardware at low prices, even OnePlus, known for maintaining the premium quality of its devices, has become more predictable these days. Smartphones, with OnePlus flagships costing more than they used to, feel monotonous and boring.

This is one of the main reasons why smartphone growth has stagnated and is not growing in the major phone markets. His research firm Canalys recently revealed that global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 were down 17% year-over-year. Analysts cite rising smartphone prices as one of the reasons for the decline in smartphone demand.

In the 13 years since the first Galaxy S was launched, not only have the devices fundamentally changed, but so has the high-end Android smartphone market. The Galaxy S was fresh, innovative, and exactly what Samsung and Google needed to compete with the iPhone. However, the Galaxy S lineup isn’t the only Android-powered flagship smartphone series on the market.

The Galaxy S23 arrives in a different environment at a time when the smartphone market is starting to peak and competition from players like OnePlus and Vivo cannot be ignored. In fact, the South Korean company acknowledged a new reality last year and made changes to its Galaxy S lineup when it merged the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series phones to create a new flagship Ultra device. Repeat the formula and bring the Galaxy S23 Ultra to market. It combines the high-end cameras and performance found in the S series with the power and built-in S-Pen stylus of the popular Note series of phablets. .

Based on early estimates, Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max has been well received by consumers. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express

This strategy also aligns with what Apple is doing with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Not only does the Galaxy S23 Ultra offer extra features like a 200MP camera and S Pen, but it’s also very important to drive sales of ultra-luxury smartphones. A fan who spends $1,200 on We are also seeing a shift towards high-end models as demand for premium smartphones continues to soar in many markets.

As was the case with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s top-of-the-line model sold better during the pre-order stage than other models in the iPhone 14 line. That’s where the market is headed now. Other phone players could grab market share if Samsung fails to maintain its competitive edge, insiders and analysts warn.

With the looming launch of its new flagship Galaxy S23 device, Samsung has an eight-month timeframe to take the lead in high-end smartphones before launching the new iPhone 15 in late Q3 2023. It has, explained Thomas Husson, Vice President and Principal. Forrester analyst. A key point of differentiation is expected to center around an improved image experience, perhaps thanks to the phone’s improved performance thanks to its new 200 million pixel camera, new brightness and night mode features. .

Samsung sees the future of smartphones in foldable phones. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

But for Samsung, the Galaxy S lineup isn’t as lucrative as it was a few years ago. This not only addresses a lack of innovation in the smartphone market, but also puts Samsung ahead of its biggest competitor in the premium phone segment, Apple. Samsung itself aims to make more than half of the premium smartphones it sells foldables by 2025.

While the Fold lineup is getting a lot of attention, volumes are just a small part of the Galaxy S series of devices, says Wood. Fold devices may sell in fairly low volumes, but the average selling price is higher than anything else, making it a very attractive niche, he adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/why-samsung-galaxy-s23-series-will-find-users-even-if-its-boring-8416626/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos