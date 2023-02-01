Porsche 911 Dakar Review: Driving the Review 2023 is extremely fun and addictive.





What do we have here?

There is a jacked-up Rally Raid version of the world’s most famous sports car, named after the world’s toughest off-road race. Of course, the idea of ​​off-road sports/supercars is nothing new. Various attempts have been made over the years. Remember the Audi Nanuk concept? Or Italdesign Parkour? Lamborghini has also just pushed the big green button off-road his Huracan his Stellato.

Then there are the endless 911 Safari restore mods, and Porsche himself created a secret 911 Safari prototype in 2012 based on the 991 generation car, which fell on deaf ears in the conference room.

So why now?

good question. Our guess is that customers are fed up with purposeless extra horsepower, brutal downforce and speed that are unusable in 99% of situations. They want variety, fun, and stories that connect. That’s exactly what we have here.

There was a time when Porsche won the Dakar Rally. First he won in 1984 with his 953, then in 1986 with his 959 Supercar. And, up to this point, it has not properly capitalized on its success. So his optional 18.5k Rally Design Package has a two-tone paint job and faster stripes in tribute to his Dakar-winning Rothmans 953, but these days cigarette ads are allowed. Not. .

There are also more affordable retro wraps, including a swirly martini tribute, a nod to the livery used in the 4,209 at the 1978 East Africa Safari Rally.Also available in block colours. . Fans of Farrow and Ball will love Shade Green.

To be fair, it looks good

There was a lot of talk that Porsche wasn’t advanced enough, that it was just a 911 with an Audi Allroad treatment, and so on. Arch extensions, towing eyes, tires with custom Pirelli Scorpion humps, stainless steel underbody cladding, unique carbon spoiler, carbon bonnet with GT3 nostrils, sports suspension suspension 50mm higher than the standard 911 (and more The lift system, which can be raised by one (30 mm) for ambitious off-road speeds up to 105 mph, looks subtly spectacular.

And before you take the brave-silly potion and play with paint, we’ve added a beautifully integrated roof rack and official roof tent with spotlights recessed into the leading edge. One accessory would probably look great in the desert around Basildon.

So let me give you a technical headline.

The base of the Dakar is the 911 Carrera 4 GTS. This means 475bhp in a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six, 8-speed PDK gearbox, 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds on dry flat surfaces. Fulfill your WRC fantasies in low grip situations by allowing more than 20% slip. Rear-wheel steering and two new driving modes are available. The Rallye, which sends 80% of his power to the rear wheels, and the Offroad, which prioritizes torque split for maximum traction and defaults to maximum ride height.

The lift kit, off-road tires and rear steering are heavier than the GTS, but the active aero removal, GT3 engine mounts and bonnet, carbon bucket seats, no rear seats, thinner glass, and a lithium-ion battery are all here. It has been. Weight has been reduced to 1,605kg, just 10kg more than the GTS. Simply put, this is not a Friday afternoon job. Porsche put in work to justify the price. Only 2,500 will be manufactured and will cost 173,000 before options.

Where on the Coventry ring road did you drive?

not exactly. We were in the middle of the Moroccan desert surrounded by dunes. Deep clumps of powder trying to bury you and shrubs that look harmless but are hard as granite underneath. Fair play to Porsche who gave the go-ahead to this place. Again, if you’re launching a rough and tumble new 911, it’s best to prove that you can do what it says in the trunk lid. I was in

But this is a Porsche, and it still needs to do the meaty part in the middle to take care of its driving tactility, ruthless quickness, and day-to-day duties. I had the opportunity to drive on the road between the airport and the dunes, and was worried that it would float or wobble, but despite the 50% lower spring rate, it was supported by an unfamiliar suppleness. Body control still has some tension: the steering is still rattling, the tires aren’t as noisy as they were in winter, and the exhaust sounds a little harsh in your head. If you’ve already rated the non-GT 911 as a comfortable ride, predictably, this one is even better.

And what about sand?

Hilarious. Rally mode, turn everything off, crank up the suspension and go crazy. Landscape orientation has never been easier. Just select any point, keep your foot in and slide. Pick up a bit of speed to get back on track, kick up the mud with a 4-wheel drift, and the engine pinballs off the limiters in second and third. Want more angles? If you take a tighter radius and flick it, you can hold it with a lock stop until your heart is satisfied. Its pure video game stuff. It’s silly and pointless, but utterly fun and addictive.

As the deeper parts start to cut and the rut grows, we hit sideways and our wheels bounce in the air, but we keep going, we keep robbing, we keep abusing, we don’t just absorb punishment, we have fun. increase.

Can’t you use more power?

Of course not. Speed ​​is momentum here, keeping your slides linked, clean, trouble-free and, importantly, confident in your car. . This is entertainment in its purest form, and does not reward precision and smoothness. That’s the kind of driving I do: the ability to drive fast and loose is a good thing, not a prerequisite.

What about really deep ones?

In offroad mode, everything is off and 4/5 aggression is on your side. I want to surf the surface and make languid arcs instead of diving into it. The Porsche 911 is the same car that can transform into a downforce-obsessed track-perfect GT3 RS, but how does it do this? You really can’t stop until you get the tire off the rim. To be fair, he was deflated to 1.2bar for the grip and was smashing with sympathy for the Alcatraz prison guards.

Obviously there are cars that are tougher and can take you further in the dunes (like a Hot Wheels model buried in a sand pit, hats off to Land Cruisers picking up wounded journalists), but those are more fun Do you have? I’m not sure.

what does the interior look like?

Like 911GT3. The carbon bucket seats are noteworthy – not only are they lightweight, but they stay firmly in place and are very comfortable when riding off-road. There are no rear seats, and the optional roll cage is familiar 911 ergonomics and build quality.

Are there any drawbacks?

Aside from the fact that it’s 50,000 times more expensive than the Carrera 4 GTS and limited in number, I’m having a hard time finding one. It is a car that turns a terrible situation into an opportunity. It can be enjoyed in sand, snow, mud and gravel and I doubt it would be very entertaining on a wet racetrack. We encourage you to go somewhere and use your purchases properly. Even if you don’t have a Porsche with the hipster specs, it’s still fun to use every day. The only puzzling part is why it took Porsche so long to build it.

